Disney Channel Hunks: where are they now?

Ready to relive your childhood love?
Since we have Disney Plus to satisfy all of our Disney Channel-related quirks, we thought it was a good time to look back at some of those guys (who may or may not have been real guys at the time) whom he completely crushed. in a child or adolescent or adolescent, when you lived for a new premiere of the original Disney Channel movie or a new episode Even Stevens.
You might be wondering where some of those crushes are now. Do you have children? Are they still acting? Are they married We did our best to answer those questions for some of those guys who probably graced many walls of the room in the day.
Some of these guys are still acting regularly and you can even see them in new episodes weekly. Some have not acted in years, almost since their DCOMs were released, but we love them all equally.
Scroll down for a little trip down memory lane!
Cole and Dylan Sprouse, The joint life of Zack and Cody
Apologies to Cole and Dylan for putting them on a slide, but where would Zack be without Cody? Most of the twins took a break from acting to go to college between 2011 and 2017, but now they are both back and taking advantage of their new beau status. Cole is on Riverdale and dating his costar Lili Reinhart, while Dylan is dating the model Barbara Palvin and it has a meadery.
Taran Killam, Stuck in the suburbs
Killam played the famous pop singer Jordan Cahill in the 2004 film, and went on to be a Saturday night live Cast member from 2010 to 2016. He also appeared in How I Met Your Mother with his girlfriend and eventual wife Cobie Smulders, whom he married in 2012. They have two daughters, born in 2009 and 2015.
Shia LaBeouf, Even Stevens
Shia LaBeouf has had a fascinating career since Even Stevens ended in 2003, including Transformers Y Nymphomaniac. Most recently he played his own father in Honey boy, a story freely based on his own life and starring The Peanut Butter Hawk. He was with actress Mia Goth from 2012 to 2018.
Clayton Snyder, Lizzie McGuire
Clayton Snyder, who played Lizzie McGuire's crush from 2001 to 2004, now works in real estate and became engaged to his girlfriend Allegra Edwards on Thanksgiving Day 2019. He has also been acting in occasional movies or TV series, and even I was ready to play Ethan again in the Lizzie McGuire revival, if that ever happens …
Adam Lamberg, Lizzie McGuire
Lamberg played Lizzie McGuire's best friend Gordo throughout the series, and only acted on two projects after Lizzie, the last one in 2008. He was willing to reprise his role in the revival, if it ever happens. He works at the Irish Arts Center in New York.
Zac Efron, High school musical
Zac Efron It may always be Troy Bolton for many of us, but the HSM The star went on to do quite a bit. Starred 17 again, Neighbors, Baywatch, The best showman, and even played Ted Bundy in a movie. He recently filmed his reality series Quibi Kill Zac Efron.
Sam Horrigan Edge
Horrigan played Val, the X-Bladz team leader, in 1998 Edge. In subsequent years, he has appeared on television shows that include Veronica Mars, One Tree Hill, Modern Family, Desperate housewives, CSI, School of RockY True Blood. He has two children with separated wife Betty.
Riley Smith Motocrossed
Riley Smith has continued acting fairly regularly since the 2001 film. He is currently in Nancy Drew, but has also been in Innocent proven, Life sentence, Frequency, Nashville, The messengers, True Blood, 90210, Drive, Joan of Arcadia, 24and much more. He also has a band called The Life of Riley, and he is married to Ashli Robson. They have a young daughter and a dog.
Robert Ri & # 39; chard, Stray cat strike
Robert Ri & # 39; chard followed the 2000s Stray cat strike with a long acting career, including periods in Cousin skeeter, Veronica Mars, Meet the browns, The Vampire Diariesand actually Empireand appearances in iZombie, CSI: NY, NCISY CSI Miami.
David Henrie Wizards of Waverly Place
Later and during his time at Wizards of Waverly Place, David Henrie also played the son in How I Met Your Mother. He mostly stopped acting in 2016, but has a couple of projects in post-production, including a movie he co-wrote. He married Maria Cahill in 2017, and his first daughter, Pia, was born in March 2019.
Chris Olivero Double team
Olivero, who played Galen in Double team in 2002, he has not acted since 2014. He played Declan on Kyle XY and also appeared on DCOM Now You See It. He is married to actress Alexandra Picatto and they have a young son.
Kyle Schmid, Stray cat strike
Schmid played Alex Thompson at DCOM 2000, and continues to perform to this day. I was on Netflix The I-land, as much as Human being, Lost girland a 2012 episode of Arrow. He has a very cute dog named Cali, which he loves to post on Instagram.
Chez Starbuck, The thirteenth year
Chez Starbuck hasn't acted too much since he starred The thirteenth yearBut now he makes custom closets and bookshelves and has two adorable children (including a newborn) with his wife Whitney Ward.
Justin Timberlake, Model behavior
Disney royalty, JT was a cast member on Mickey Mouse club and channeled a male model into Model behavior, acting like Jason Sharpe. He is still a household name as a singer and actor and he has a son named Silas with his wife Jessica Biel.
Taylor Ball, Eddie's Cookoff Million Dollar
Taylor Ball hasn't done much since Eddie's Cookoff Million Dollar in 2003 just really acting on the show Still stands from 2002 to 2006. You don't even have obvious active social accounts currently.
Ryan Merriman, Smart House and the luck of the Irish
Ryan Merriman is still acting, recently appearing on A Christmas movie Christmas on UPtv (which was delightful). Ian Thomas played in pretty Little Liars, and was in quite a few horror movies. He married Kristen McMullen in 2014 and he still celebrates St. Patrick's Day every year.
Brandon Baker, Johnny Tsunami
Brandon Baker has not acted since The Formula in 2013, and before that, he last played Johnny Kapahala in 2007. Johnny Kapahala: back on board. Now he works for a company that organizes leaks and is dating Karyn Vadnais.
Phillip Rhys, Zenon: 21st century girl
Rhys played space superstar Proto Zoa in the 1999 film and the 2001 zequel and is still performing to this day. He was recently on CBS All Access & # 39; Tell me a storyand two episodes of Little Liars: The Perfectionists like Sophia Carson's father. I was also in 24 in 2002 and 2003.
Gregory Smith, Zenon: 21st century girl
Smith continued acting for years after Zenon and starred in Everwood from 2002 to 2006 and Novice Blue from 2010 to 2015. But starting with Novice Blue In 2012, he made a bigger mark as a television director, particularly on CW. He has directed multiple episodes of Arrow, Riverdale, The flash, Legends of tomorrow, Supergirland now it's even adding Katy Keene to the list He married Taylor McKay in 2018.
Erik von Detten, Edge
Erik Von Detten is practically a prince of Disney, with live-action roles in Edge Y The princess's Diary and voice roles in Toy Story, Break, Tarzan, and more. He hasn't really acted since 2010, but he seems to be playing in an upcoming web series with Lori Beth Denberg and Danny Tamberelli. He and his wife Angela welcomed their first baby, a daughter named Claire, in May 2019.
Lucas up Hannah Montana: The Movie
Lucas up, who fell in love with Hannah Montana in 2009, is now known as CBS & # 39; MacGyver. He has also been in two X-Men movies as Havok, and played the boy next door in Taylor Swift's "You Belong With Me,quot; video.
Most of these shows and movies can currently be found and thankfully streaming on Disney Plus
