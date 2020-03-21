Disney Channel Hunks: where are they now?

Ready to relive your childhood love?

Since we have Disney Plus to satisfy all of our Disney Channel-related quirks, we thought it was a good time to look back at some of those guys (who may or may not have been real guys at the time) whom he completely crushed. in a child or adolescent or adolescent, when you lived for a new premiere of the original Disney Channel movie or a new episode Even Stevens.

You might be wondering where some of those crushes are now. Do you have children? Are they still acting? Are they married We did our best to answer those questions for some of those guys who probably graced many walls of the room in the day.

Some of these guys are still acting regularly and you can even see them in new episodes weekly. Some have not acted in years, almost since their DCOMs were released, but we love them all equally.