Many small businesses are taking a hit during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The United States Small Business Administration now offers low-interest disaster loans.

The money can be used to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable and other bills. Eligibility is based on the financial impact of the Coronavirus.

Click here for more information.