Detroit's fascinating place in history – Up News Info Detroit

Detroit has a rich and fascinating history of how French settlers came to town, to become a catalyst for the auto industry, for much more.

These stories are fodder for two award-winning authors and their new books: R.J. King, author of "Detroit: Engine of America,quot;, and Paul Vachon, author of "Detroit: An Illustrated Timeline,quot;, who sit with Up News Info 62 MICHIGAN ISSUES Lead producer / presenter Carol Cain to speak about her latest literary endeavor.

King, editor of DBusiness magazine, DBusiness Daily News, DBusiness Mobility and Technology NewsY Detroit 500He talks to Cain about how the city grew from a French fortress on the Detroit River in 1701 to become the world's leading industrial power and the birthplace of the auto industry in 1900.

It highlights Detroit's role in other major landmarks, such as Michigan's establishment as a state in 1837, and the expansion of the industry fueled by the production of iron, steel, copper, and brass machinery, and the dizzying progression of farms, homes, stoves. , mills, foundries, steamships, railroads and finally the horseless carriage.

Then Vachon talks to Cain about his book detailing the end of Detroit's streetcar service, the drama that led the Detroit Red Wings to win the Stanley Cup in 1936 and become "Championship City," at Dr. Martin's visit. Luther King Jr to Detroit in 1963, where he led the Freedom Walk on Woodward Avenue and then delivered an initial version of his iconic "I Have a Dream,quot; speech.

Watch MICHIGAN AFFAIRS, Sunday at 11:30 a.m. on Up News Info 62