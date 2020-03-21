Detroiters help each other during the Covid-19 crisis – Up News Info Detroit

%MINIFYHTML8744abd6648a4941118d116dbfe4424211% %MINIFYHTML8744abd6648a4941118d116dbfe4424212%

– We live at different times, since Covid-19 has closed bars, restaurants, gyms and many of the places where we do daily life.

As a result of all this, many Detroit organizations are taking a step forward to ensure that the needs of other Detroiters are met. From health and wellness to child care. Helping to meet the needs of those who are low-income and marginalized.

In a Metromode Media article, one of the many organizations stepping up efforts to meet community needs is J,amp;E Community Relief in Hamtramck. Distribute food in a “move-in-style” outdoor delivery so that families do not have to come in and contact large groups of people. According to the article, Emma Ferizoic, founder and president, said they have seen an increase in people who need help. With an estimated 1,000 or more people to serve this month. They serve approximately 3,000 each month on average … including 130 women and children at the Genesis III Homeless Shelter.

Ferizoic also said that the most affected are single-income families, those who work under the table and people who are fired.

Another organization that assists the Detroiters is the Detroit Friendship House. Create a distribution service so that families can collect supplementary food.

In the article, Executive Director Cathy Mahar said: “We continue our services while everyone else closes because we believe that obviously food is essential at any time, especially in times of crisis. We pledge to remain open to the closure of all others. It is a difference for all these people who are talking about going to the grocery stores and there is nothing on the shelves. So I think it's more important than ever that they have supplemental backup foods. "

With the closure of restaurants and bars, many of the poor workers are now out of work. According to Mahar, half of Hamtramck's population is below the federal poverty line. Making this crisis even worse. Hamtramck is at risk of starvation due to food insecurity. Its customer base is 50% from Bengali families, 4% Yemeni, and the rest are Poles, Albanians and Bosnians.

Also affected by this crisis are Detroit's homeless. At Covenant Community Care, Jeff Hunt, Manager of the Homeless Outreach Program, is looking for ways to care for those living on the street.

"What do we do with someone who has symptoms but has no place to quarantine? When you have no shelter, or if you live in a tent or abandoned house, you do not have running water, making hygiene more difficult " Hunt said in a Metromode interview.

Meanwhile, in southwest Detroit, a group of organizations is coming together. The Detroit Hispanic Development Corporation, the Congress of Communities, Urban Neighborhood Initiatives, 482Forward, We the People Michigan, and more … are analyzing and networking to meet the needs of the mutual community through a Google Form .

According to the article, community organizer Gabriela Santiago-Romero, who administers the form; says answers so far are people wanting to offer resources She anticipates that the needs are: food, childcare, delivery of water, medicine, housing and helping people to access free wifi.

"I think this is a time when we do everything possible to serve the most marginalized," says Santiago-Romero. "Your health literally depends on it."

Santiago-Romero said that once the forms are reviewed, people will communicate with them and connect with the resources they need.

Another need for Detroiters is access to transportation. That's where the Unity in Our Communities Time Bank in Southwest Detroit comes in. In the article, Alice Bagley, coordinator of the Unity in Our Communities Time Bank, says that the time bank is "ideally built,quot; for times like these. What is a support network is that people can offer services in exchange for hours that they can change for something else. Just like a senior, you can offer sewing in exchange for gardening jobs.

Detroit therapist Julie Weatherhead suggested doing video chat sessions on a sliding scale.

Weatherhead says having to be quarantined is a type of trauma. With all these plans canceled and the feeling of having to throw everything away "it's a kind of loss and pain."

"I think my perspective on pain and loss and being a mental health counselor can hopefully be helpful to people." Weatherhead said.

One of the businesses most affected in the midst of this crisis is gyms. Which were ordered by Governor Whitmer to be closed. Terra Castro, founder of the community-oriented gym, Detroit Body Garage on the east side of Detroit, has dedicated himself to offering online workouts.

For now, she offers her services for free. Saying "(is important)" helps keep our bodies healthy but also our minds. Live workouts add an element of connection for all of us in a time of social estrangement and having to stay home. It's free because right now, as a coach, I'm more concerned about this community: we all stay well mentally, emotionally, physically, and spiritually. "

Detroit has a reputation for reaching out and giving to others. Castro says: “Our heartbeat is for the community and now, just today (Monday), our training was used not only in Detroit but in other cities, families, a professional athlete, it's about how the movement connects us and keeps us bold. to move on. the final line. DBG will still be standing: This is Detroit. It is who we are. "

