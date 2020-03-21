Detroit Bus Company Now Making Bulk Hand Sanitizer – Up News Info Detroit

– The Detroit Bus Company began with the mission of "Taking Every Detroiter Where They Need to Go,quot; by offering free trips to Detroit students in 2012. In 2016, they began offering Ride for Ride, which offers free trips to those in need. . from selling tickets for their tours and adventures. Now the company offers bulk hand sanitizer from The Detroit Sanitizer Company. According to its website, the disinfectant is "medical grade isopropyl alcohol gel hand sanitizer manufactured to World Health Organization standards." Ingredients: isopropyl alcohol. Hydrogen peroxide. Food grade glycerin. Distilled water. "The Detroit Bus Company decided to supply the disinfectant because panic buying has made it scarce. You can buy quart and half gallon quantities and fill smaller containers of the larger ones they are offering. Supply is limited Due to the shortage of materials involved in its manufacture, this could be your only batch Click here to request your supply or for more details.

