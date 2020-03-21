Denver oil tanker Marvin Wolf, lawyer and philanthropist, dies at 89.

Marvin Eli Wolf, a Denver oil tanker, lawyer and philanthropist who was a longtime benefactor of the University of Colorado School of Law and the Denver Center for the Performing Arts, among other organizations, died Sunday in Denver. He was 89 years old.

Wolf and his wife of 37 years, Judi, have long been a patron of the arts in Colorado. The Marvin and Judi Wolf theater, formerly known as The Stage Theater at the downtown DCPA complex, is slated to reopen in November.

%MINIFYHTML0bb844548ebfcf0a974c98adc98d7b3611% %MINIFYHTML0bb844548ebfcf0a974c98adc98d7b3612%

When the Buell Theater at DCPA was under construction, opened in 1991, Wolf worked with the late Donald Seawell, who founded the art complex, in creating the Marvin & Judi Wolf Reception Hall, where the couple hosted acting and shared cookies. and milk. Wolf and Seawell, who died in 2015 at age 103, formed a long friendship.

“Marvin was a wonderful gentleman. He was very successful in the oil business and was very generous, "said William Dean Singleton, former owner of Up News Info, a friend of Wolf and a fellow benefactor of the arts." His fingerprints are all over the DCPA. "

Wolf's generosity also benefited the University of Colorado School of Law, from which he graduated in 1954.

The Wolf Law Building, on the Boulder campus, was completed in 2006 and "was made possible by generous funding from alumni, friends, law firms and, for the most part, students," according to the university's website. The building is named after her parents, Leon and Dora Wolf.

"Marvin was a partner in law school and deans of law school," said Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser, a friend who was dean of law school from 2011 to 2016.

Wolf funds several scholarships at CU, which benefit law students, students advocating for women's issues, and faculty members who stand out in publishing legal research.

"Every year, he and his wife, Judi, entertained Wolf scholars," Weiser said. "He believed in the law, and he believed in lawyers as leaders and advocates of justice, people who could improve the world."

Over the years, Wolf received numerous awards from the University of California School of Law, including the William Lee Knous Award, the school's highest honor for alumni, in 2003. Wolf has children and grandchildren who graduated. from school.

Born on March 3, 1931 in Kimball, Nebraska, Wolf grew up in Cheyennea, where his father was a tailor at Warren Air Force Base. His first jobs at the base were delivering clothes and transporting blocks of ice, his family said.

Admitted to the Colorado Bar Association, Wolf briefly practiced law, but turned to the oil and gas industry. With his brother Irving, he founded the Wolf Land Company, which later became the Inexco Oil Company. Under the brothers' leadership, Inexco discovered the Madden gas field in Wyoming's Wind River basin, one of the country's largest natural gas reserves.

Wolf held leadership positions in the Rocky Mountain Oil and Gas Association, and is a member of the Colorado Oil and Gas Hall of Fame.

The Wolf family has supported Opera Colorado, the Denver Symphony Orchestra, the Denver Museum of Art, the Denver Emanuel Temple, and the Anti-Defamation League.

His wife survives him; a daughter, Wendy Kaufman; three stepchildren, Lance, Victor, and Marco Chayet; and grandchildren

The burial is private. A monument will be at a later date in Denver. Commemorative contributions to the Leon and Dora Wolf Scholarship can be made through the University of Colorado Foundation, 1800 Grant St., Denver, CO 80203.