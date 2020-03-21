Denton County Reports 6 Most Positive Coronavirus Cases, Total Now 15 – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DENTON COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Denton County public health officials reported six more positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the county total to 15.
In a tweet published Friday, DCPH detailed the locations and age ranges of the cases.
Health officials recommend the following preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses:
- Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with your unwashed hands.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a disposable tissue, then throw it away.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
- Stay home when you are sick, except to seek urgent medical attention.
