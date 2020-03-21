Denton County Reports 6 Most Positive Coronavirus Cases, Total Now 15 – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DENTON COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Denton County public health officials reported six more positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the county total to 15.

In a tweet published Friday, DCPH detailed the locations and age ranges of the cases.

Health officials recommend the following preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses: