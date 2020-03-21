Denton County Reports 6 Most Positive Coronavirus Cases, Total Grows to 24 – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Denton County public health officials have reported six more positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the county total to 24.

The identities of the new cases have not been disclosed; however, in a tweet posted Saturday, DCPH broke down the locations and age ranges of all of its cases.

Press release: Six new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County. Find out more at https://t.co/QcMZlYtqHc pic.twitter.com/uVR9PFLVnP – Denton County Public Health (@WeAreDCPH) March 21, 2020

According to reports, patients diagnosed with COVID-19 have had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Symptoms can appear as little as 2 days or up to 14 days after exposure. However, some patients may have more severe symptoms, complications, and / or death.

The most current COVID-19 recommendations guide people with mild symptoms to stay home and isolate themselves until the following three occur:

You have not had a fever for at least 72 hours without the use of fever-reducing medications.

Other symptoms have improved.

At least 7 days have passed since your symptoms first appeared.

For additional local information about COVID-19, including information for community members, travelers and healthcare providers, click here.