Defamation case of Johnny Depp against British tabloid hampered by coronavirus crisis

The actor from & # 39; Pirates of the Caribbean & # 39; He's suing The Sun executive editor Dan Wootton and his publisher News Group Newspapers over a 2018 article that referred to him as a & # 39; handcuff puncher & # 39 ;.

Johnny DeppThe defamation case against the British tabloid The Sun for accusations that he was violent with his ex-wife Amber Heard has been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The trial was due to start on Monday (March 23), but British High Court Judge Andrew Nicol deferred the process until a later date after Depp's lawyers claimed that he will not be able to attend because he is locked up in France.

According to The Guardian, in a hearing on Friday, Nicol said: "I reluctantly concluded that the trial has to be adjourned."

The 56-year-old "Pirates of the Caribbean" star is suing The Sun executive editor Dan Wootton and his publisher News Group Newspapers (NGN) for a 2018 article that referred to him as a "handcuff puncher." .

Depp's attorney, Jennifer Afia, said her client was "extremely interested" that the trial would continue in order to "vindicate his reputation", but that the spread of Covid-19 meant that it was not "responsible" to continue. She said she was unable to travel from France and was unable to give evidence via video link due to the remote location of her home.

In opposition to the postponement, NGN attorney Adam Wolanski said Depp wanted the trial to be delayed, "not because of the coronavirus" but because he would expose him as telling "lies" about their relationship, calling the star a "coward" . He said Heard, who must give evidence for the defense, had managed to book a flight to London from California despite the coronavirus crisis and was "prepared to move heaven and earth to make this trial happen and come and give evidence "

The couple married in February 2015, but separated in May of the following year, when the "Aquaman"The actress obtained a restraining order and charged him with marital abuse, allegations he denied and were withdrawn after they resolved their divorce in 2017. Heard donated his $ 7 million (£ 5.5 million) settlement to charities of domestic abuse.

Depp has started a defamation process against him in the US. US, Claiming $ 50 million (£ 42 million) in damages during a 2018 op-ed in The Washington Post that he said suggested he was an abuser.