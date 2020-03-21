Debi Mazar has coronavirus quarantined in her home – Deadline

See this post on Instagram

I just tested positive for Covid-19. I'm fine! About a month ago, my entire house (husband and two teenage daughters) suffered a strange error: low fever, headaches, sore throat, body aches, ringing in the ears, and dry cough. It cleared up quickly. Did you think it was seasonal? unusual / different … Two weeks later, on March 15, I woke up to all those same symptoms, but super intense body aches and 102.4 fever. I figured maybe he had the flu or … Corona? 😬 I had had cocktails the night before, and I smoked some cigarettes. I thought I had turned off my immune system from spending a fun night with my friends. I called a doctor / friend to ask if he could test me for Covid-19 on 3/16. He said NO, he did not meet the criteria. He had not recently traveled out of the country and had not been with someone who had really tested positive. I found this kind of CRAZY criteria for a New Yorker when I took the subway, went to the theater, the grocery store, the pharmacy, hair salon, etc. I was the mom who was trying to get the house ready and get supplies and wipes for bleach, dry goods, extra food, etc. Because we have an Italian family in Italy and we follow the news closely, my biggest panic was why don't schools close in New York and ban out-of-home movement without permission, like China and all of Europe? Prospect Park yesterday, I heard you were jumping! A friend told me that CityMD / Urgent Care in my neighborhood had test kits, which appealed to me because I wanted to get away from the hospital. I went on 3/17. First I had the flu test, which was negative. Then they tested me for Covid-19. They sent me home and told me to quarantine until I got results, which would take 3-7 days (in South Korea two hours) Well … today is day 5 and I just found out. through the worst already. It is very "morphy". One day I feel horrible and the next I am normal. Today my lungs are heavy, but I am hard. I can breathe and I will heal here, in my own home! My family is in quarantine for 14 days. They have no symptoms. I think we all already had it. Who knows? Anyway, stay home, folks! Protect yourself and protect your loved ones. Strengthen your immune system. Good luck and God bless us all! #alonetogether #physicaldistancing #stayhome