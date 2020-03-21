Debi Mazar has a coronavirus and shares the challenges of getting tested

Jim Spellman / WireImage
Actress Debi Mazar is the latest celebrity to test positive for Coronavirus.
the Younger Star went to social media on Saturday afternoon to share the news with her fans. In addition, he also detailed his experience of what it was like to be tested for COVID-19 and how difficult it was to obtain adequate care and treatment.
"I just tested positive for Covid-19. I'm fine," began her long Instagram caption, along with a selfie of her going to bed.
"About a month ago, my whole house (husband and two teenage daughters) had a strange mistake …" she continued, sharing her first symptoms and those of her family. "Low fever, headaches, sore throat, body aches, ringing in the ears, and dry cough. It cleared up quickly. Did you think it was seasonal? But you felt unusual / different … Two weeks later, on the 15th of March, I woke up to all those same symptoms, but super intense body aches and fever 102.4. I figured maybe I had the flu or … Corona? "
the Goodfellas Alum explained that at first she thought she was sick after drinking cocktails and smoking cigarettes the night before.
"I assumed I had turned off my immune system from having a fun night with friends," he explained. "I called a doctor / friend to ask if he could test me for Covid-19 on March 16. He said NO."
According to Debi, her medical friend in New York City said she "did not meet the criteria,quot; to get tested for COVID-19.
"He had not recently traveled outside the country and had not been with someone who had really tested positive," he said of his friend doctor's reasoning. "I found this kind of CRAZY criteria for a New Yorker when I took the subway, went to the theater, to the grocery store, to the pharmacy, to the hairdresser, etc. It was the mom who was trying to get the house ready and get supplies and wipes of bleach, dry products, additional foods, etc. "
The actress said she was finally able to get tested after another friend notified her about test kits that were available in her neighborhood.
"I went on March 17. They tested me for the flu first, which was negative. Then they tested me for Covid-19. They sent me home and told me to quarantine until I got results, which would take 3-7 days (in South Korea it takes two hours), "he explained. "Well … today is day 5 and I just found out."
She added: "I hope I have gone through the worst. It is very,quot; morphous. One day I feel horrible and the next day I am normal. Today I have heavy lungs, but I am hard. "
Debi assured her followers and admirers that she and her family are "in quarantine for 14 days." In addition, he said his closest and dearest "has no symptoms,quot; at this time.
Before closing his statement on Instagram, he left his fans with one last message: "Stay home, folks! Protect yourself and your loved ones. Strengthen your immune system. Good luck and God bless us all! "
