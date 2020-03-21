Debi Mazar has a coronavirus and shares the challenges of getting tested

According to Debi, her medical friend in New York City said she "did not meet the criteria,quot; to get tested for COVID-19.

"He had not recently traveled outside the country and had not been with someone who had really tested positive," he said of his friend doctor's reasoning. "I found this kind of CRAZY criteria for a New Yorker when I took the subway, went to the theater, to the grocery store, to the pharmacy, to the hairdresser, etc. It was the mom who was trying to get the house ready and get supplies and wipes of bleach, dry products, additional foods, etc. "

The actress said she was finally able to get tested after another friend notified her about test kits that were available in her neighborhood.

"I went on March 17. They tested me for the flu first, which was negative. Then they tested me for Covid-19. They sent me home and told me to quarantine until I got results, which would take 3-7 days (in South Korea it takes two hours), "he explained. "Well … today is day 5 and I just found out."

She added: "I hope I have gone through the worst. It is very,quot; morphous. One day I feel horrible and the next day I am normal. Today I have heavy lungs, but I am hard. "