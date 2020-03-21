Deaths in Contra Costa, Santa Clara; National Guard deployed; Toll collectors removed from Bay Area bridges – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTML3cc54fb82de7a642381bab42266e1f4311% %MINIFYHTML3cc54fb82de7a642381bab42266e1f4312%

National Guard deployed

Governor Newsom deploys the National Guard to help with food distribution

SACRAMENTO – The California National Guard has been deployed to a Sacramento warehouse to distribute food to food banks, according to the governor's office. On Friday, Governor Gavin Newsom deployed the guard at the Sacramento Food Bank on 3rd Ave. to begin preparing packaged foods for distribution to isolated or vulnerable communities, the governor's office said. read more

Coronavirus Ruins Spelling Dreams

The coronavirus pandemic may have ended Palo Alto dreams of seventh graders to win the Scripps spelling bee

PALO ALTO – Vayun Krishana dreamed that her return visit to the Scripps National Spelling Bee would end with the correct spelling of the winning word. But those dreams were dashed, at least for now, when the famous contest canceled its May competition on Friday in the wake of the spread of the coronavirus outbreak. Organizers said they would try to reschedule the annual competition, but those plans are still up in the air. read more

New cases reported; Deaths in Contra Costa, Santa Clara

Santa Clara County confirms 2 new deaths

SANTA CLARA – Health officials in Santa Clara County confirmed two new deaths from COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the county's death toll to eight. County health authorities said the seventh death was an adult man in his 80s who had been hospitalized on Tuesday, March 3. He died on Tuesday, March 17. The eighth death was an adult male in his 70s, but health authorities did not provide information on when he had been hospitalized or the date he died. read more

Contra Costa County Reports Its First Death From Coronavirus

WALNUT CREEK – Contra Costa health officials announced Friday that a 70-year-old patient being treated at a local hospital died of complications from the coronavirus, the county's first death during the current outbreak of the virus. Revealing some details, officials said: "The patient died Thursday at a hospital in Contra Costa County. The Contra Costa resident was 70 years old and had a pre-existing condition that put them at increased risk for serious illness from COVID-19, and a history of recent travel abroad. " read more

Marin County Reports 10 New Cases

SAN RAFAEL – Ten additional cases of COVID-19 coronavirus were reported Thursday in Marin County, bringing the number of cases to 25, the Marin County Department of Health and Human Services said Thursday afternoon. It was the largest single-day increase since the county's first case was reported on March 4. read more

Oakland Police Department Coronavirus Employee Contracts

OAKLAND – A member of the Oakland Police Department tested positive for the new coronavirus, the first case reported by the department. Oakland police said the employee tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday and has not been working since March 15. The department did not specify whether the employee was an officer or another type of staff member. read more

Shelter in place

Newsom orders tolls removed from bay area bridges

SAN FRANCISCO – California Governor Gavin Newsom has ordered the temporary suspension of the cash toll collection on the seven state bridges in the San Francisco Bay Area to minimize the risk of exposure to the coronavirus. Tolls will no longer be parked at the Antioch, Benicia-Martinez, Carquinez, Dumbarton, Richmond-San Rafael, San Francisco-Oakland Bay or San Mateo-Hayward bridges. The Golden Gate Bridge had already adopted the fully electronic toll in 2013. read more

The BART service will end at 9 p.m. every day in the middle of the coronavirus shelter and the steep fall of the passage

OAKLAND: With a large decrease in passenger numbers as a result of the coronavirus shelter on home orders, Bay Area Rapid Transit will end service at 9 p.m. daily starting next week, the agency announced. BART says passenger levels have decreased by 90% since the COVID-19 outbreak, requiring it to take steps to reduce operating costs. After a review of passenger and rail car load this week, BART said the following service changes are in effect until further notice. read more

San Francisco's "essential,quot; pot dispensaries see an increase in home deliveries

SAN FRANCISCO – As confirmed cases of San Francisco coronavirus continue to rise, local marijuana dispensaries report an increase in home deliveries to residents during the current shelter. Many residents who were obeying the shelter-in-place order were buying marijuana while stocking up on potential quarantines or simply lighting up for relief during times of anxiety and government shutdowns. San Francisco briefly closed its marijuana stores at the beginning of the shutdown before allowing sales to resume. read more

For South Bay restaurants struggling to survive, takeaway is both a lifeline and a tightrope

SAN JOSE – The state order to stay home is causing business owners to think outside the box to keep their doors open or, for some, to keep up with demand. Al Vallorz, the owner of Tony & Alba & # 39; s Pizza & Pasta, said sales at his business have been overwhelming. When Santa Clara County announced a shelter-in-place, he thought sales would decrease and he planned to reduce his employees' hours. He was wrong. read more

Bay Area Restaurateur has tips for healthy eating at home

BERKELEY – While the state-wide home stay order is in effect, even our diets may have changed as we make fewer trips to the supermarket. That means that we may not be feeding our bodies the nutritious food necessary to stay healthy. Many people accumulated grocery items this week, particularly non-perishable items. Fresh food is more difficult to come by, but there are still ways to eat healthy if you take the time to prepare your menu. read more

Coronavirus Spread Leads Congregations of Faith to Connect Online

SAN JOSE – Communities of faith closed by the emergency ban that prohibits large public gatherings have been forced to be creative in connecting and ministering to their congregations. "It is a time when we feel the need to turn to God and the need of others," said Fr. Carlos Alberto Olivera, pastor of the Chinese Catholic Mission of San José. read more

Castro Valley Gun Store Owner, Claims Store, Closed by Order, "Essential Business,quot;

CASTRO VALLEY – In a time of quarantine and orders to stay home, should a gun store be considered an "essential business,quot;? That's the debate in Alameda County when sheriff's officers order to shut down gun stores that continue to defy the shelter-in-place order. Over the past week, the sheriff's office repeatedly told Solar Tactical in Castro Valley to close, and on Friday, the store owner finally closed the store after the district attorney threatened him with a lawsuit. read more

Oakland Nonprofit Tech Lends Devices to Students for Remote Learning

OAKLAND: Because the coronavirus forces many California school districts to emphasize online learning, some students face a major challenge: They still don't have computers. The non-profit company Tech Exchange is helping families in need to obtain computers, internet access and computer skills so that students can continue their education for free. read more

San Francisco releases 26 inmates from jail to help spread the coronavirus

SAN FRANCISCO – More than two dozen inmates are being released from San Francisco county jails as part of the coronavirus public health emergency, the San Francisco Sheriff's Office said Friday. A spokeswoman for the sheriff's office said a Superior Court order provided for the release of 26 convicted prisoners with less than 60 days to comply. read more

New York, Illinois Join California with closing orders; Officials struggle with the app

SAN JOSE – As Illinois and New York state joined California on Friday to order all residents to stay at home to help stop the spread of the coronavirus, local leaders in the San Francisco Bay area they were fighting over how to enforce the order. The closing orders now cover the three largest cities in America: New York, Los Angeles and Chicago, as well as number 8 in San Diego and number 14 in San Francisco and restricted the movement of more than 70 million people in one effort to stop the spread. virus read more

San José Police Chief Vows to Enforce Coronavirus Health Order in Non-Essential Business

SAN JOSE – San Jose police announced Friday that they will begin to enforce the Santa Clara County health department's order to take refuge at home and close non-essential businesses to stop the spread of the coronavirus. At a press conference Friday morning, San Jose Police Chief Eddie Garcia said officers on specially deployed health order enforcement patrols have been going to businesses and groups of people to remind them of the order to Health; giving them a copy of the order and requesting compliance. read more

Express tolls on motorways 237, 580, 680 suspended

OAKLAND – Express lane tolls on the Bay Area freeways are suspended until at least April 7 due to a dramatic decrease in traffic caused by the shelter-in-place order that went into effect this week to address the spread of the new coronavirus. The change began at 5 a.m. Friday, officials with the Alameda County Transportation Commission, the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority and the Metropolitan Transportation Commission said. read more

Coronavirus impacts local health care

Bay Area Health Workers Forced to Improvise Because COVID-19 Treatment Needs a Supply of Superior Protective Equipment

SAN FRANCISCO – Michelle Gutiérrez Vo has been a nurse in the adult primary care department at Kaiser Permanente in Fremont for 20 years. She is currently in quarantine after being exposed to the new coronavirus, but upon her return she says she will not have the proper personal protective equipment, EPP. So I have heard that people are being asked to reuse the mask, ”Gutiérrez Vo said via Skype. She says that at this time, the administration is rationing supplies. read more

Separation of coronavirus complicates care for San Francisco's homeless

SAN FRANCISCO – Before the coronavirus changed the way people live in San Francisco and elsewhere, the City was already facing several crises. Homelessness and a drug epidemic were the big stories on the streets of the city. A week after the shelter effort in the Bay area, those challenges are even more apparent on the streets. read more

John Muir Health closes some urgent care centers in East Bay

WALNUT CREEK – With the increase in patients, John Muir Health of Walnut Creek announced on Friday the closure of three urgent care centers in San Ramón, Orinda and Concord. “In order to provide care in the safest and most effective way, we are temporarily consolidating our seven Urgent Care Center locations into four beginning on Friday. This change allows us to move doctors and staff to our four largest urgent care locations, allowing us to provide care more efficiently and effectively to our community, "said a statement from the medical group. read more

State to Lease Seton Medical Center in Daly City in Response to Coronavirus

DALY CITY – California Governor Gavin Newsom announced Thursday plans to lease the Seton Medical Center in Daly City to help with the expected increase in hospitalizations due to the new coronavirus pandemic. The owners of the hospital filed for bankruptcy in 2018, and while community members have been struggling to keep it open, the owners, Verity Health, announced earlier this month their intentions to close the facility. read more

Oakland Launches Relief Fund for Vulnerable Residents and First Responders

OAKLAND – Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf announced Friday the launch of an emergency relief fund to serve the city's most vulnerable residents and first responders during the new coronavirus pandemic. Speaking at a press conference outside the Veterans & # 39; Building Senior Center, Schaaf said the Oakland COVID-19 Relief Fund will help seniors and families in need of food security, small businesses, shelter organizations and homeless services and testing funds. for city lifeguards. read more

Coronavirus cancellations and deferrals

Google I / O Developer Conference Completely Canceled

MOUNTAIN VIEW – Google officials announced Friday that concerns about the coronavirus have prompted the company to cancel plans to hold the annual Google I / O developer conference "in any capacity." The Google Developers Twitter account posted about the cancellation at 12 p.m. read more

San Francisco Bay to Breakers race was postponed until September due to spread of coronavirus

SAN FRANCISCO – San Francisco's famous Bay to Breakers race, normally held on the third Sunday in May, will be delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak, organizers announced Friday. The race, famous for its costumed runners, "centipede,quot; group runners and random nude participants, will now take place on September 20. read more

The famous Gilroy garlic festival canceled for fear of coronaviruses

GILROY – The pungent smell of garlic, an annual spring ritual in the Salinas Valley, will be lost this year as organizers of the famous Gilroy Garlic Festival announced on Friday that they would cancel the 2020 event. Each year, the festival has attracted Thousands of people to the city of Salinas Valley with delicacies ranging from garlic ice cream to original garlic fries and garlic prawns from the stalls along Gourmet Alley, the gigantic outdoor kitchen where they were launched. the world famous "Pyro Chefs,quot;. A spectacular cooking show on fire. read more