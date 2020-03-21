Deadly Misinformation: COVID-19 in Trump's America | Coronavirus pandemic

%MINIFYHTML14b121a399af8dbb67f895c52fec2d5911% %MINIFYHTML14b121a399af8dbb67f895c52fec2d5912%

In The listening post this week: What happens to Trump's misinformation when confronted with the science of COVID-19? And, the media that have narrated the uprisings in Lebanon.

Deadly misinformation: COVID-19 in Trump's America

With the coronavirus halting life worldwide, people are searching for reliable information. But what happens if two main news sources, the government and the most watched television channel, are leaving medical science aside in favor of political fiction?

That is what Americans face. For three years, President Trump has had data verifiers working overtime. But the stream of disinformation about COVID-19 flowing from the White House has not only misled the public about the seriousness of the threat, but has put lives at risk.

Then there is Fox News. His initial attempt to frame the pandemic as a "hoax,quot; designed to topple the president has also been exposed. As infection rates rise and the death toll rises, Trump faces some facts, scientists, that even he cannot deny.

Taxpayers:

Charles Seife – Professor of Health Journalism, NYU

Kayla Gogarty – Senior Researcher, Media Matters for America

Caleb Ecarma – Writer, Vanity Fair

Joanne Kenen – Executive Health Editor, Politico

On our radar:

Richard Gizbert talks to producer Meenakshi Ravi about the withdrawal of more American journalists from China as the media war between Washington and Beijing heats up.

Megaphone: amplifying voices from the Lebanese uprising

Like many countries in the world, Lebanon has declared a coronavirus state of emergency. But the country has already spent five months in a series of anti-government demonstrations, the largest since Lebanon gained independence in 1943. The protest movement unites classes and sects: citizens rebel against a political system defined by sectarian identity and it has failed to provide them with the economic foundations.

It's an ongoing story that has also revealed a lot about the failure of the Lebanese media, many of which are skewing their coverage as they are divided along the same lines as the politicians.

Tariq Nafi of The Listening Post watches a news site looking to change the media mix and mess with the main narratives. Megaphone is an online platform that produces impactful social videos and opinion pieces that push the boundaries (critical news shots) and how it's been covered.

Taxpayers:

Jean Kassir – Managing Editor, Megaphone

Jamal Saleh – Creative Director, Megaphone

Kareem Chehayeb – Co-Founder, The Public Source

Jad Abou Jaoudeh – Head of News, OTV

Source: Al Jazeera News