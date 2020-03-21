Darius Slay tops list of free agent winners – Up News Info Detroit

MICHIGAN (DETROIT Up News Info) – CBSSports.com

Two days after the NFL season, top free agents are leaving the board. Despite the fact that many of the top free agents have signed, some of the best skills position players are still looking for a team for 2020 and beyond. Running backs Todd Gurley and Melvin Gordon are still on the market along with wide receivers Robby Anderson and Breshad Perriman.

Take a look at the winners and losers after day two.

Winner: Darius Slay

Slay not only left Detroit, but is now the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL. The Philadelphia Eagles gave Slay a three-year, $ 50 million extension after swapping a third and fifth round pick for the 29-year-old cornerback. The average annual value of $ 16.67 million beats Byron Jones ($ 16.5 million) for the highest-paid player in his position (Slay was previously 13).

Philly received arguably the best cornerback in Slay and paid a premium price (in draft picks and a contract) to get it after striking out Jones. The Eagles made the deal for four years, honoring the $ 10 million base salary Slay must pay this year (average $ 15 million a year). Slay also receives $ 30 million guaranteed.

Slay is among the champions of the NFC East and received a huge pay rise. He is a happy man.

Loser: Todd Gurley

Gurley's poor 2019 season (in part due to Sean McVay's mismanagement) led to his release from the Rams and a large salary deduction. Gurley was released hours before receiving a $ 10.5 million listed bonus, the final guarantee for injuries on the four-year, $ 57.5 million contract he signed with the franchise.

Did Gurley live up to the contract? He signed the extension in 2018 and rushed for 1,251 yards and 17 touchdowns in the first year, but a knee injury limited him in the playoffs and the Super Bowl. It was unclear if Gurley's knee was a problem in 2019, but the Rams went wild with a player who ran for 857 yards and 3.8 yards per carry (a career low of 6.7 yards per reception).

Winner: Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals have certainly been winners this offseason (see DeAndre Hopkinsheist), but their smart business hasn't ended there. Arizona was able to get linebacker De’Vondre Campbell on a one-year contract, one year after posting 129 tackles and three forced fumbles.

The Campbell deal is worth up to $ 8.5 million as the Cardinals continue to remodel their defense, signing Devon Kennard with a three-year contract the day before. Arizona has taken significant steps to improve a defense that ranked last in yards in 2019 and could emerge as a playoff sleeper with the moves it made.

Loser: Joe Flacco

Flacco's career as a starting quarterback is almost over in the NFL. The Broncos lost Flacco to a botched physique after missing the past eight games with a neck injury. Flacco completed 65.3% of his passes, the highest of his career, with six touchdowns and five interceptions, but his 5.65 net yards earned per attempt raised even more questions about his long-term future with the franchise.

With Jameis Winston and Cam Newton looking for new teams, there isn't much room for Flacco, 35, to be a starting quarterback. Your best bet is a reliable backup that you can complete, in case the owner gets injured.

Winner: Cleveland Browns

The Browns made a big impact on the first day of the "legal manipulation period,quot; with Austin Hooper's signing, but they did a couple of signatures that indicated how smart General Manager Andrew Berry is. Cleveland improved its defense by signing Andrew Billings with a one-year, $ 3.5 million contract. Billings is a massive defensive tackle on the inside that can stop the race, it's more than a suitable starter for the Browns. Later in the day, Cleveland added cornerback Kevin Johnson on a $ 3.5 million, one-year contract that can go to $ 6 million. Opposing quarterbacks battled Johnson last season, without throwing touchdown passes when they attacked him and ending with a passer rating of 79.8. These Cleveland negotiating moves enhance his defense. For once, Browns aren't overshadowed by a flashy move (they're usually the best anyway).

Loser: Antonio Brown

Tom Brady wanted Antonio Brown to join him in Tampa, but the Buccaneers (and the NFL) I don't want part of it. Head coach Bruce Arians still has a bad taste in his mouth from his brown days in Pittsburgh, and would rather never visit that path again. Before joining the Patriots this year, Brown averaged 114 sacks between 2013 and 2018, leading the NFL in receptions twice. He totaled 9,145 yards and 67 touchdowns, averaging 13.3 yards per catch during that span. His problems off the field far outweigh his talent.

Brown is not worth the headache. Not even Brady can use his powers to take him to one more list.