Daniel Craig's children will not inherit his fortune

The current James Bond says he will not pass on his estimated $ 145 million in cash to his adult daughter and young son because he thinks "the inheritance is pretty nasty."

Daniel Craig he will not leave his fortune to his children, insisting that he plans to live a big life and then leave what remains to charity.

The current James Bond, who has an estimated fortune of $ 145 million (£ 125 million), will not give his children gifts, claiming that his philosophy is "get rid of it or give it away before he leaves."

The 52-year-old man tells Saga magazine: "I don't want to leave large sums to the next generation. I think the inheritance is quite unpleasant."

Daniel has a 28-year-old daughter from his marriage to his ex-wife Fiona Loudon and a little boy with his current partner, the actress Rachel Weisz.

His Bond cash will run out this year after five 007 adventures after telling fans "No time to die", which will hit theaters later this year, will be his last film for the franchise.

During a recent appearance in "Saturday night live"Craig, who also played Ian Fleming's beloved secret agent in"Royal Casino","Quantum of Solace","Skyfall"Y"Spectrum"He said," This next James Bond movie will be the last, but it will be one of the best. "