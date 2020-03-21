Dallas to begin enforcing sick pay ordinance – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

%MINIFYHTML9f5984f9244f9399640db3e567b228cf11% %MINIFYHTML9f5984f9244f9399640db3e567b228cf12%

– The City of Dallas said Friday, starting Wednesday, April 1, 2020, that it will enforce the Earned Sick Time Ordinance for employers with six or more employees.

The ordinance did not take effect for employers with five or fewer employees until August 1, 2021.

The Dallas City Council adopted the paid sick leave ordinance on April 24, 2019, and it went into effect on August 1, 2019.

%MINIFYHTML9f5984f9244f9399640db3e567b228cf13% %MINIFYHTML9f5984f9244f9399640db3e567b228cf14%

Employers in the Dallas city limits must provide paid sick time for employees who work at least 80 hours of paid work in the past 12 months. Paid sick time paid is time off paid for:

%MINIFYHTML9f5984f9244f9399640db3e567b228cf15% %MINIFYHTML9f5984f9244f9399640db3e567b228cf16%

An employee's physical or mental illness, physical injury, preventive or health care, or health condition.

An employee's need to care for a physical or mental illness, physical injury, preventive health or medical care, or the health status of a family member.

The need for an employee or family member to seek medical attention, seek relocation, obtain services from the victim services organization, participate in legal or court-ordered actions related to an incident of victimization by domestic abuse, sexual assault, or bullying.

Employees earn one hour of paid sick time for every 30 hours worked in the city of Dallas, up to 48 hours for employers with 15 or fewer employees and 64 hours for employers with 16 or more employees.

Under the ordinance, an employer cannot directly transfer, demote, fire, suspend, reduce hours, or threaten such actions against an employee because that employee requests or uses earned sick time.

The City of Dallas has created employer posters, information sessions, rules and regulations, frequently asked questions, and an employer checklist.

For additional information or to file a complaint, email [email protected] or call 214-412-670-FAIR (3247).