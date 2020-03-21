Dallas County Reports 21 Additional Positive Coronavirus Cases – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Dallas County reported 21 additional positive coronavirus cases on Saturday.

Starting at 10 a.m. As of March 21, the total count of cases in Dallas County is 95.

Of the cases reported to date, more than 40% now have no history of recent travel outside of Texas or any known close contact with a confirmed case, the Dallas County Department of Health and Human Services (DCHHS) said.

DCHHS said they will not disclose more information to protect your privacy.

"The spread of the community is accelerating rapidly but not as fast as it would without the way this community is intensifying," said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins. "The responsible actions of the people of Dallas County are helping to stop the spread of the virus. That's critical for the healthcare supply chain and vaccination work to catch up and for our healthcare system not to be overwhelmed by patients. #StayCalmStayHome #FlattenTheCurve ".

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends taking daily preventive measures to help prevent the spread of respiratory disease, including:

Stay home when you are sick, except to seek medical attention.

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds and help young children do the same. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with your unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces with a spray or household cleaning wipes.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a disposable tissue, then throw it away. If you don't have a scarf, use your sleeve, not your hands.

