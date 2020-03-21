Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins orders business closure, limits toilet paper purchases – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

The Dallas County disaster declaration now orders the closure of more businesses to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. It is also putting a cap on toilet paper purchases.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said at a news conference on Saturday that beauty salons, barber shops, beauty spas, tattoo and piercing salons and all other non-medical personal care services that cannot be provided while maintaining adequate social distance, they will be forced to close temporarily.

Most effective at midnight, all elective medical, surgical, and dental procedures are prohibited. The county is also limiting the sale of toilet paper, after having direct consultation with the Texas Retail Association.

%MINIFYHTML2b5a6a4471f1080d83dc02b93939e9fa13% %MINIFYHTML2b5a6a4471f1080d83dc02b93939e9fa14%

Judge Jenkins said that some residents "have not gone from selfishness to sacrifice,quot; and; therefore, they have caused the limit to drop to 12 rolls per purchase. However, if a buyer finds a package with more than that, they can purchase it.

%MINIFYHTML2b5a6a4471f1080d83dc02b93939e9fa15% %MINIFYHTML2b5a6a4471f1080d83dc02b93939e9fa16%

Despite the new restrictions, delivery and withdrawal from local restaurants is still allowed.

Coronavirus's latest news The | Coronavirus Resources