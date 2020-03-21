Daily Supplement: Could Premier League Players Burn Out? The | Football news

The question of internationals facing match accumulation and whether Premier League players should take salary cuts is discussed in the Daily Supplement.

















2:05



Could the accumulation of matches lead England players to run out? Tom Barclay gives his review of the subject to the Daily Supplement.

Could the accumulation of matches lead England players to run out? Tom Barclay gives his review of the subject to the Daily Supplement.

English football faces a backlog of matches once the leagues resume after the coronavirus pandemic, and that could lead to problems later.

The last page of Sun fears have risen that Premier League players may suffer from having to play too much football once the season resumes.

Journalist Tom Barclay of that newspaper was a special guest on The daily supplementand he said Sky Sports: "There is no action at the moment, and it may continue for some time even beyond April 30, so it may seem confusing at first, but this is actually part of the reason why it could lead to exhaustion,quot; .

"Players fear that there may be a large backlog of games in the future when the games are finally allowed to play. That could raise potential concerns about injuries."

Gareth Southgate will be aware of England players facing 14 months of football

"We are told that England players will have a discussion with their union, the PFA, because particularly if you are an England player, you may face the possibility of being 14 months without a break."

"Ending this season, going straight to the next season and with the euros postponed until 2021, there is anxiety about what they could mean."

Elsewhere in the program, The times Journalist Molly Hudson praised the philanthropy displayed by Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha after offering free use of 50 properties to NHS staff battling the coronavirus outbreak in central London hospitals.

0:48 Soccer football's Jeff Stelling calls on Premier League clubs to help keep teams in the lower leagues afloat during the Coronavirus crisis. Soccer football's Jeff Stelling calls on Premier League clubs to help keep teams in the lower leagues afloat during the Coronavirus crisis.

Hudson said: "Zaha has done something incredible for those who are going through much more difficult times than footballers right now: people on the front line who work for the NHS."

"We see footballers alone on the field sometimes and we see the reputation other fans have given them, but Zaha works a lot with orphans in the Ivory Coast and this is just another example of their contribution to their community."

"He is making around £ 130,000 a week, but this shows that he is willing to give back to society, which is so important at the moment."

Will Premier League players take pay cuts?

The latest government measures to support companies during the coronavirus crisis could be a game changer for many lower league clubs.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced on Friday night that the government will pay 80 percent of the wages of employees who are unable to work during the pandemic, up to £ 2,500 per month.

The scheme dates back to the beginning of March, and should not start until the end of April, but should last three months.

1:19 Alan McInally of Saturday's football urged the government to provide financial aid to lower-level clubs. Alan McInally of Saturday's football urged the government to provide financial aid to lower-level clubs.

Despite the unprecedented intervention, Football saturday Expert Alan McInally has urged the government to provide financial aid to lower level clubs.

He said Sky Sports: "We know there is a tiered system because the boys in the Premier League make a lot of money and have good wages. Most clubs will be financially well, but gradually as I go down from the leagues, there will be clubs that are going to be big problems.

"I know that some players are thinking of reducing a percentage of their salaries to help. There are so many people within a soccer club and there is a true family community at all levels."

"I am sure there will be a lot of fans who will also be very happy to rescue the clubs, to a small extent, obviously."

"What the government has already proposed is fantastic, but asking them to save football clubs is also a prohibited option, so there must be remuneration for these lower clubs that will have to be helped by the wealthier clubs."

"If they don't, it will be impossible for them to survive."