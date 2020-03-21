"Daily Social Distance Show with Trevor Noah" to air on Comedy Central – Deadline

%MINIFYHTML790eb7713eb071a54b9f1cd201a49e4d11% %MINIFYHTML790eb7713eb071a54b9f1cd201a49e4d12%

EXCLUSIVE: Three episodes in, the digital The daily show of social distance with Trevor Noah is making the leap to linear television. Starting Monday, March 23, The daily show of social distanceremotely produced and distributed with Noah and the The daily show team work from home, will air on weekdays in The Daily ShowThe 11 PM hours at Comedy Central, part of ViacomCBS Entertainment & Youth Brands Group.

After the production shutdown of all the nightly shows late last week amid a growing COVID-19 pandemic, the evening talk shows earlier this week began to return one by one with online videos featuring the presenters doing monologues and remote interviews with celebrities from their homes Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Fallon's videos have migrated to television, opening the reruns of CBS " The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and NBC The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

The daily show of social distance with Trevor Noah released on Wednesday, a couple of days later The Tonight Show, The Late Show and ABC Jimmy Kimmel Live their daily videos started.

From the beginning, The Daily Social Distancing Show with Trevor Noah, Distributed through the show's online and social channels, it was the most elaborate of its late-night YouTube-bound siblings, with a complex edit involving numerous short clips, as well as images and graphics. It has been a breakthrough, with the digital series racking up over 3 million viewers each after 24 hours.

Now The daily show is the first late night show to forego replays, with the goal of having new content fill the 11-11: 30 PM slot of the show every night. It will also continue to be available on the series' social channels. You are expected to set up a template for the other evening shows, which are longer on linear television.

The daily show of social distanceDigital editions have varied in duration between 12 and 18 minutes (without commercials), so expanding episodes will not be an exaggeration. The show also tested monologues, a celebrity interview, and pieces with correspondents for the past three nights. Going forward, Noah will also continue to remind his viewers to consider donating as much as possible to help children in need by supporting charities No Kid Hungry and City Harvest.

About the three digital editions, The Daily Show It has covered an Italian success story, the closing of the U.S.-Canada border, the governors of the United States taking matters into their own hands amid misinformation by President Trump and spring break insisting on the party. Additionally, Daily Show correspondents Roy Wood Jr. and Jaboukie Young-White have checked in from their own living rooms. Jaboukie was concerned about his elderly boss (Trevor) and Roy was interrupted by his screaming boy as he discussed the trial access for A-listers. Roy also conducted a virtual interview with a New York doctor about the current shortage of medical masks. (You can see the Friday edition below)

In addition to The daily show of social distance, The program has been producing digital-only content through its various social channels. Trevor has given viewers an inside look as he prepared for quarantine, singing from his balcony (more than once) and cleaning his house. Correspondents have also teamed up: Roy Wood Jr. reviewed the pandemic movies, Michael Kosta gave stock information, and together Roy and Kosta played the stand for Trump's best words.

Trevor Noah is the host, writer and executive producer of The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, with Jen Flanz as Executive Producer and Showrunner, and Jill Katz as Executive Producer. Justin Melkmann is co-executive producer. Max Browning, Eric Davies, Pam DePace, Ramin Hedayati, David Kibuuka, Zhubin Parang, and Elise Terrell are supervising producers, and Jocelyn Conn is a producer. Dan Amira is the lead writer, with Lauren Sarver Means and Daniel Radosh as lead writers. The series is directed by Paul Pennolino. Sarah Babineau, Ari Pearce and Michael Stanger are the executives in charge of production for Comedy Central.