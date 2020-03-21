Cynthia's daughter, Atlanta housewife, reveals she's dating a & # 39; stud & # 39; lesbian!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
9
Logo

Cynthia Bailey's daughter Noelle Robinson came out as sexually fluid last year during an episode of The Real Housewives Of Atlanta.

Well, now he has revealed that he has a new girlfriend, a woman who proudly refers to herself as a "lesbian stud."

Noeille's new girlfriend is popular YouTuber Alexis Powell.

Noelle, 20, revealed her new relationship on Instagram on Wednesday, before posting some self-quarantined photos and videos with her new baby.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here