Cynthia's daughter, Atlanta housewife, reveals she's dating a & # 39; stud & # 39; lesbian!

Cynthia Bailey's daughter Noelle Robinson came out as sexually fluid last year during an episode of The Real Housewives Of Atlanta.

Well, now he has revealed that he has a new girlfriend, a woman who proudly refers to herself as a "lesbian stud."

Noeille's new girlfriend is popular YouTuber Alexis Powell.

Noelle, 20, revealed her new relationship on Instagram on Wednesday, before posting some self-quarantined photos and videos with her new baby.

Noelle captioned a photo, "wow okay I'm in love." In the photo, Cynthia's beautiful daughter was smiling from ear to ear.

His girlfriend Alexis revealed himself in the comments, writing: "Anything for you."