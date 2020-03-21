Cynthia's daughter, Atlanta housewife, reveals she's dating a & # 39; stud & # 39; lesbian!

Cynthia Bailey's daughter Noelle Robinson came out as sexually fluid last year during an episode of The Real Housewives Of Atlanta.
Well, now he has revealed that he has a new girlfriend, a woman who proudly refers to herself as a "lesbian stud."
Noeille's new girlfriend is popular YouTuber Alexis Powell.
Noelle, 20, revealed her new relationship on Instagram on Wednesday, before posting some self-quarantined photos and videos with her new baby.
Noelle captioned a photo, "wow okay I'm in love." In the photo, Cynthia's beautiful daughter was smiling from ear to ear.
His girlfriend Alexis revealed himself in the comments, writing: "Anything for you."