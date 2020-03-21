Cynthia Bailey targets Andy Cohen's coronavirus diagnosis: she and other RHOA ladies who were invited to her show are in danger

As you probably already learned, Andy Cohen was finally diagnosed with the new coronavirus. RHOA fans are going crazy, and they wish him all the best, hoping he will get better soon.

He made the announcement on his social media account, leaving everyone in a panic.

Now Cynthia Bailey has a few words to say about this stressful situation. The Shade Room spoke to Cynthia, and you can get more details on the entire situation below.

As you know, Cynthia was one of the housewives who was invited to Andy's show for the past two weeks.

The coronavirus is truly contagious and provided TSR with an exclusive statement about their own health and that of the other ladies on the show.

Sent I texted Andy after discovering that I wished him a speedy recovery. I saw it almost 2 weeks ago. I feel fine and have not had any symptoms of the virus. As far as I know, the other ladies are good. "

TSR also made sure to send their prayers to Andy and everyone else.

Someone said: ‘She needs to be tested. I'm sure she doesn't have it, but still. "

Another follower posted this: "Okay, he's home with the flu. Did a doctor stop? No. Did they prescribe anything? No! Smh, you are all acting alarmed. If you're healthy, symptoms are mild, recovery 24 hours. But it's the FLU! Avoid people with the flu. Easy enough. This block and social distancing, etc. is an overreaction! "

One commenter said: ‘So the remedy is the same as that of the flu. Break. Hydrate. Etc … no flu cure needed outside of personal care. It is when you do not control the flu and it becomes a major infection, pneumonia, respiratory disease, etc. "

Another follower wrote: ‘yes, but only because it won't be serious for a young person, you can still pass it on to an already sick and / or elderly person and kill someone. That is why people need to stay home. "



