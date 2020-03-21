Cynthia Bailey offers health update after recently appearing on Andy Cohen's talk show

%MINIFYHTML414b9b378009a89199e53498d02e5a0111% %MINIFYHTML414b9b378009a89199e53498d02e5a0112%

WENN

The star of & # 39; Real Housewives of Atlanta & # 39; He also went to his Instagram account to wish the show's executive producer a speedy recovery after being tested positive for coronavirus.

Up News Info –

Fans of the "Real Housewives" franchise have been concerned about the health of the stars after it was revealed that executive producer of series Bravo, Andy Cohen, has been positive for coronavirus. Cynthia Bailey Now he has broken his silence to provide health updates for concerned fans.

In a statement sent to The Shade Room, Cynthia, who recently appeared on Andy's talk show "Watch what happens live"He assured that it feels good." I texted Andy after discovering that I wished him a speedy recovery. I saw it almost 2 weeks ago. I feel fine and have not had any symptoms of the virus. As far as I know, the other ladies are good, "she said.

%MINIFYHTML414b9b378009a89199e53498d02e5a0113% %MINIFYHTML414b9b378009a89199e53498d02e5a0114%

"The Real Housewives of Atlanta"The star also went to her Instagram account to wish Andy a speedy recovery after his diagnosis. Re-posting his ad on his page, he added in the caption:" I just got back from Costco with Mike and he was out. of the show for a couple of hours. I just saw this. I was thinking about how we planned to film the meeting yesterday until it was canceled due to the crown. "

%MINIFYHTML414b9b378009a89199e53498d02e5a0115% %MINIFYHTML414b9b378009a89199e53498d02e5a0116%

She continued, "Everyone, please continue to do your part to stay healthy and protect the health of others by staying home as much as you can. Sending Andy lots of love and many prayers. Please rest and feel better. Recovery."

On Friday, March 20, Andy announced that he was tested positive for coronavirus. "After a few days of self-quarantine, and without feeling well, I tested positive for Coronavirus," the 51-year-old media character told his fans of the test result. On how it affected his talk show, he explained: "As much as I felt I could get on with what I was feeling to do #WWHL from home, we're putting a pin on that for now so I can focus on getting better."

The author of "The Andy Cohen Diaries: A Deep Look at a Shallow Year" went on to "thank all medical professionals who work tirelessly for all of us." He then concluded his message by urging "everyone to stay home and take care of themselves."