CSU and Mountain West prepare for significant economic cost of coronavirus – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML160a60cd0fbe59391ff39517b1cbec8b11% %MINIFYHTML160a60cd0fbe59391ff39517b1cbec8b12%

Athletic programs across the country are planning an uncertain economic future due to the shutdown of the economy due to coronavirus.

%MINIFYHTML160a60cd0fbe59391ff39517b1cbec8b13% %MINIFYHTML160a60cd0fbe59391ff39517b1cbec8b14%

"I don't know how we could imagine that we would be immune to any financial impact," Colorado State Athletic Director Joe Parker told Up News Info. "We will have to find ways to make adjustments and try to manage some positive financial results."

%MINIFYHTML160a60cd0fbe59391ff39517b1cbec8b15% %MINIFYHTML160a60cd0fbe59391ff39517b1cbec8b16%

The challenge for CSU and Mountain West to stay afloat, compared to their main conference counterparts, is more difficult due to much smaller budgets.

The University of Colorado athletics department generated $ 89.58 million in revenue for fiscal year 2018, according to the latest public submissions from the Knight Commission on College Athletics. That's roughly $ 35 million more than CSU ($ 54.73M) with the Rams unable to capitalize on Power Five's distribution revenue.

Canceling the NCAA Tournament made things worse. The event generates a staggering $ 600 million that is distributed among its Division I member institutions, and Parker echoed national media reports that schools are expected to receive a reduced or no refund.

"The cancellation of the NCAA Tournament, and how that could be detrimental to the distribution of the NCAA, is real," said Parker. "I'm glad we're not in the fall sports season, but who knows how long it lasts and takes?"

CSU and freshman soccer head coach Steve Addazio desperately need $ 220 million at Canvas Stadium to be packed with fans on September 5 for the season opener against CU. The Rams' massive investment in the campus, as it entered its fourth year of use, required $ 8.1 million in 2018-19 debt payments on bonds sold to finance its construction, according to the school's financial agreement. That number increases to $ 12.2 million in 2021.

A stadium touted for year-round revenue is now empty: its indoor and outdoor space is not available for use.

"We have informed people who had planned to rent spaces (at Canvas Stadium) that we are going to postpone and reschedule their events," said Parker. "All the areas we have used for receptions, business meetings and community meetings. At the moment, we have erased the calendar until sometime towards the end of April."

CSU is not the only school in Colorado experiencing financial concern amid the pandemic. CU faces pressure to fill Folsom Field after the surprise departure of soccer head coach Mel Tucker for Michigan State in February.

"Since day 1, we have been in tune with our campus," said CU athletic director Rick George last week. "I think it is important that athletics follow what our campus is doing, and the communication is great. We are comfortable with what we are now, knowing that things can change."

Until there is a return to normalcy in the world of sports, it is all speculation on how athletic departments could handle budget deficits. Soccer is the source of revenue for most FBS shows, but will that be enough to avoid immediate cuts to non-revenue sports?

“Does this begin to resolve in May, June, or August? Hopefully by then we can return to normal living standards, ”said Parker. "But you have to be sensitive to what is happening for all of us."