Couple marries on the street and a friend officiates the wedding from 3 floors

New York couple Reilly Jennings Y Amanda Wheeler He had a feeling that the coronavirus pandemic was going to derail his wedding plans. So, with the help of a friend, they improvised.

The two married on the sidewalk of a residential city street. His friend Matt WilsonThey performed their brief wedding ceremony from the window of their fourth-floor apartment. Neighbors cheered and sirens sounded in the distance as the couple exchanged vows in front of a parked vehicle and sealed their union with a kiss. Some friends stood several feet away from the couple, and one watched the procedures from inside a car, practicing social distancing, as the CDC has urged people to try to reduce the pandemic.

"We were supposed to be getting married in October, but I immediately had the feeling that everything with COVID-19 started to say that things would not return to normal for quite some time," Jennings told E! Friday news. "In the meantime, we've been talking about a court wedding and we went to the marriage office yesterday to get the license, planning to come back this afternoon to actually get married. As we were walking out the door, the mayor announced that the office would. will close until further notice. "

"We sulked all day until our dear friend texted us in a group conversation to tell us that he was ordered by the county clerk's office in New York City. We asked him if he could marry us two hours later and He said yes. We both finished work called and headed, "Jennings continued. "He, like many New Yorkers, is choosing to do his part to quarantine and keep the community healthy. We didn't want to ask him to compromise that."