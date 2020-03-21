Couple marries on the street and a friend officiates the wedding from 3 floors

Instagram / Reilly Jennings
New York couple Reilly Jennings Y Amanda Wheeler He had a feeling that the coronavirus pandemic was going to derail his wedding plans. So, with the help of a friend, they improvised.
The two married on the sidewalk of a residential city street. His friend Matt WilsonThey performed their brief wedding ceremony from the window of their fourth-floor apartment. Neighbors cheered and sirens sounded in the distance as the couple exchanged vows in front of a parked vehicle and sealed their union with a kiss. Some friends stood several feet away from the couple, and one watched the procedures from inside a car, practicing social distancing, as the CDC has urged people to try to reduce the pandemic.
"We were supposed to be getting married in October, but I immediately had the feeling that everything with COVID-19 started to say that things would not return to normal for quite some time," Jennings told E! Friday news. "In the meantime, we've been talking about a court wedding and we went to the marriage office yesterday to get the license, planning to come back this afternoon to actually get married. As we were walking out the door, the mayor announced that the office would. will close until further notice. "
"We sulked all day until our dear friend texted us in a group conversation to tell us that he was ordered by the county clerk's office in New York City. We asked him if he could marry us two hours later and He said yes. We both finished work called and headed, "Jennings continued. "He, like many New Yorkers, is choosing to do his part to quarantine and keep the community healthy. We didn't want to ask him to compromise that."
Wheeler, a 38-year-old North Branch, MI native, was wearing a sleeveless white dress and holding a bouquet of white flowers. Jennings, 28, of San Francisco, wore a black jacket and matching jeans, paired with a white top and white sneakers.
Jennings and Wheeler met in 2013 at the New York gym Mark Fisher Fitness. Wheeler was a coach and Jennings worked part-time at the front desk.
"We fell in love unexpectedly four years ago and the rest is history," Jennings told E! News.
When asked why the two decided to get married early amid the pandemic, Jennings said, "Who knows when things will return to normal? We love each other so much and we didn't want to wait. Also … #insured."
Jennings said they will remember "the overwhelming feeling of joy and love in the midst of a terrifying and uncertain time. And how small a city as big as New York can sometimes feel."
