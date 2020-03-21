Country music singer Kenny Rogers dies at 81 – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Country music singer Kenny Rogers died, his family shared in a statement Friday. He was 81 years old.

According to the family, Rogers died Thursday "peacefully at home of natural causes under the care of a hospice and surrounded by his family."

In a career that spanned more than six decades, Rogers made an indelible mark in American music history with hits like "The Gambler," "Lady," Islands In The Stream, "Lucille," "She Believes." In me "and,quot; Through the years ".

Rogers was a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame, six-time CMA Award winner, three-time Grammy Award winner, CMA Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award winner in 2013, and CMT Artist of a Lifetime Award honoree in 2015.

The family said in the statement that they were planning a small private service due to the coronavirus pandemic. They said they hoped to celebrate Rogers' life publicly with his friends and fans at a later date.