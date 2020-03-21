Country music icon was 81 – Deadline

Country music star Kenny Rogers died Friday night in Sandy Springs, Georgia. He was 81 years old. According to a statement posted by his family on Twitter, the singer, songwriter, actor and producer died at 10:25 PM "peacefully at home from natural causes under the care of a hospice and surrounded by his family."

Rogers, known for hits like "The Gambler," "Lady," "Islands in the Stream," a duet with an old friend and frequent collaborator, a duet with Dolly Parton and "Lucille," sold millions of records and won three Grammys. during his decades-long career.

As an actor, he starred in the 1982 film Six pack and a number of popular television movies like The player franchise, Christmas in americaY The coward of the county, Alabamal based on his hit songs. He also served as host and narrator for the historical A&E series. The true west.