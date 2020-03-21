Coronavirus updates: latest headlines for COVID-19 from March 21, 2020 – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML6618db9372d3a6b18b2d76c6b77ce77711% %MINIFYHTML6618db9372d3a6b18b2d76c6b77ce77712%
MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – On Saturday, the Minnesota Department of Health confirmed the first death related to the coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19) in Minnesota.
Here are the latest headlines for COVID-19 on Saturday, March 21:
- 3:07 p.m. Hennepin Healthcare launches a thank you board for people to send notes to healthcare workers across the state, the nation, and the world.
- 2:16 p.m .: A fourth coronavirus-related death (COVID-19) has been reported in Wisconsin. The total number of people who have tested positive for the disease has now increased to 281 in Wis.
- 1:17 p.m .: Securian Financial says it is donating $ 250,000 to the Second Harvest Heartland Food Bank.
- 1:03 p.m .: The Saint Paul Hotel will offer complimentary meals to St. Paul first responders through March 31.
- 12:41 p.m.: The US Small Business Administration. USA It offers low-interest federal disaster loans to small Minnesota businesses that suffer substantial economic damage as a result of the coronavirus.
- 11:42 p.m. Hennepin County officials say 130 people who have become homeless have been moved to alternative accommodation in response to the coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19) in Minnesota.
- 11:10 a.m.: State health officials confirm the first coronavirus death (COVID-19) in Minnesota. A Ramsey County resident in his 80s died Thursday.
- 10:39 a.m.: Dakota Magic Casino & Hotel announces temporary closure, starting at noon on Sunday, March 22.
- 9:16 a.m.: Counties are exploring converting the former prison into a medical center for COVID-19 care.
- 8:54 a.m .: Jordan initiates a 3-day curfew, the last of the massive stops in the Middle East due to COVID-19.