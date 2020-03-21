Coronavirus: The World Anti-Doping Agency says that doping control faces challenges | Olympic Games News





The World Anti-Doping Agency has issued new guidelines before Tokyo 2020

%MINIFYHTML6fd72fd377d7015d84e7fa12654f7ede11% %MINIFYHTML6fd72fd377d7015d84e7fa12654f7ede12%

The coronavirus pandemic is restricting the fight against anti-doping, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) said in issuing new guidelines to continue testing athletes before the Tokyo Olympics.

Since it started in China late last year, the flu-like illness has infected more than 270,000 people, with a death toll of more than 11,000 worldwide, stopping global sport.

The Tokyo Olympics will take place from July 24 to August 9, but organizers are under pressure to cancel or postpone them due to the coronavirus.

With most countries entering and closing borders to contain the spread of the virus, WADA said the anti-doping system faced challenges.

"The sports world is facing an unprecedented situation. COVID-19 has forced all anti-doping stakeholders, including WADA, to adjust the way daily operations are conducted," WADA President Witold said. Banka.

"But this issue goes far beyond anti-doping and sports, it is a global emergency and our first priority must be public health, safety and social responsibility."

The Tokyo Olympics will be held from July 24 to August 9.

WADA said it will continue to provide guidance to Anti-Doping Organizations (ADOs), which must comply with restrictions imposed by local health authorities and governments.

"It will also be crucial that the system can return to maximum power as quickly as possible once the various constraints are lifted," said Banka.

"During this time, I would like to acknowledge how difficult it is also for athletes, who face interruptions in their training programs and uncertainty about what the future holds for their competitions."

WADA said sample collection officials must be healthy and free of virus-related symptoms and provided with protective medical equipment.

If testing opportunities are limited due to local restrictions, ADOs should target selected athletes in high-risk sports and disciplines, the AMA said.

The governing body also urged ADOs to remind athletes that they can still undergo testing anywhere, anytime, and to continue to provide whereabouts so that their movements are monitored.

With several accredited labs suspending operations due to the crisis and more test facilities expected to do the same, WADA ordered ADOs to review the governing body's website to determine operations.

WADA urged ADOs to inform the agency in the event of changes made to doping control programs.

"While there are no plans to change the existing requirements under the World Anti-Doping Program, WADA fully recognizes the complexities of this unprecedented situation and will ensure that its compliance monitoring program provides a level of flexibility and understanding depending on the circumstances." said the AMA.