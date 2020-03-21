Coronavirus: Should golf courses remain open during the pandemic? The | Golf News

















Sky Sports News & # 39; James Green reports on the grassroots campaign & # 39; Keep Golf Open & # 39; to keep the game open for the health and well-being of all participants

Professional golf has been closed for the foreseeable future due to the coronavirus pandemic, but should golf courses do the same and close their doors?

The PGA Tour and European Tour will return to action no earlier than the end of May due to the worldwide spread of COVID-19, while the LPGA Tour and Ladies European Tour face a similar period of action.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Friday that all pubs, cafes, bars and restaurants, along with gyms and entertainment centers, should be closed to combat the spread of the disease, although he did not request the direct closure of golf courses.

Amateur golfers have continued to play during Britain's self-isolation period.

England Golf issued a series of guidelines to ensure that golf can continue in a period when everyone is told to isolate themselves, while the & # 39; Keep Golf Open & # 39; campaign has been encouraging the game to remain open to everyone during these uncertain times.

Avoiding touching the flag, not shaking hands, and refraining from using ball and rake cleaners in the sand are some of the suggested ways to limit the risk of spreading the disease, while outdoor exercise has undeniable health benefits. mental and physical.

Although golf may act as a positive during this challenging period in life, there is concern that keeping the courses open will only increase the risk that the outbreak will spread more quickly.

Do you think golf courses should remain open? Cast your vote in the following options.