Coronavirus Pandemic and Homeless People Overlooked | Coronavirus pandemic news

Much of the focus during the coronavirus outbreak has been on the most vulnerable, such as the elderly and anyone with underlying health conditions.

But homeless people are equally vulnerable and continually overlooked.

If they are infected, not only will they have difficulty obtaining medical treatment, but they may also find it impossible to isolate themselves.

Victoria Gatenby of Al Jazeera reports.