Coronavirus: Neal Skupski explains what life is like without tennis amidst the pandemic | Tennis news

Neal Skupski awaits another tennis preseason on restart of play

Neal Skupski was used to life on the road as a professional tennis player, but now he is getting used to life at home after the coronavirus pandemic.

Neal, brother of Ken Skupski, made a name for himself at the Davis Cup in Madrid playing alongside Jamie Murray when Britain reached the semifinals of the renewed competition.

The last tournament he played in came in late February in Dubai. Since then he has not been able to compete due to the closing of the tennis season until June 8.

But the forced pause won't prevent players like Skupski from working as hard as they can before the hopeful restart.

Jamie Murray (L) and Skupski in action for Great Britain

Most of the tennis fraternity has been working on social media at home, and Skupski has been doing the same in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

"I am exercising at home and a lot depends on what I have available," said the 30-year-old. Raz Mirza of Sky Sports. "I've mainly been doing some body weights, push-ups, and trying to find weights around the house to use.

"I know that the LTA has been doing a good job of sorting out the equipment that will be shipped to our homes. They are providing bikes, weights, and TRX, so they are great."

"The gym here in Louisiana closed about a week ago, so I haven't lost that much sharpness, but if this pandemic continues for a while, then your body won't be as strong. As long as you maintain your body weight, doing the shoulders and elbows to avoiding injury, then that should be enough.

"At the same time, you are wondering when you will be next on the court and that is the hard part because you have to mentally prepare yourself for something that could be delayed further. Hopefully we will see the end of the coronavirus quickly." "

Skupski (L) was full and ready to fly to Indian Wells when the tournament was canceled.

Skupski was preparing to play in Indian Wells alongside Jamie Murray when he was told that the Masters 1000 tournament had been canceled.

He said, "I was ready to go to Indian Wells. It was full and I was planning to leave in the morning when I got a phone call from Jamie. He told me that Indian Wells had been canceled and then it all came out. It was quite frustrating, but it's what It appears to be a very serious virus, so everyone's health is much more important. Hopefully things will get back to normal pretty quickly. "

Liverpudlian Skupski keeps in touch with his British teammates on a daily basis and some of them still practice at the NTC (National Tennis Center), albeit on a limited basis.

Without playing until June, Skupski hopes to undergo another preseason where he would play three or four times a week outdoors in an attempt to regain his fitness.

Baton Rouge residents have yet to be asked to isolate themselves, so it has been determined that Skupski should do as much activity as he can before being told to stay home with his fiancé, Cambri Prevost. .

The announcement came out of nowhere because none of the players was informed about it. Skupski at the French Open will move to September

The French Open has been another point of discussion after a Seemingly one-sided announcement Tuesday that it was moving the second Grand Slam of the year from its traditional slot machine from May to June to begin on September 20 because of the pandemic

In addition to being a week after the conclusion of the US Open, the new dates collide with a number of WTA and ATP tournaments, as well as the Laver Cup.

"The announcement came out of nowhere because none of the players were informed about it. It seems to me that the ATP, the WTA and the other Grand Slams knew nothing about it," added Skupski.

"You would think that right now, especially with what is happening in the world, all government agencies would come together to discuss it."

