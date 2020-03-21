Coronavirus: NBA refuses to commit to player salaries beyond April 11 | NBA News

NBA players will receive their salaries as scheduled on April 1, but the fate of salaries beyond that date is unclear, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The next payday after April 1 would be April 15. At that time, the NBA may be able to cut or suspend wages with the league still closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a league memo sent to teams on Friday.

Reportedly, the loss of revenue from the shutdown could lead the league to invoke a clause in the collective bargaining agreement that would reduce players' wages by 1 / 92.6 9 (1.08 percent) per game canceled due to " catastrophic circumstances. "

The list of such conditions includes war, natural disasters, and epidemics / pandemics. The NBA regular season was scheduled to end on April 15.

While all teams have played between 63 and 67 of their 82 games (77 percent to 82 percent), ESPN's Bobby Marks reported that players will have received approximately 90 percent of their wages once they receive their checks from the April 1st.















1:01



Sky Sports NBA analyst Ovie Soko believes it is unrealistic for the league to resume in June after the season suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic.



The league closed on March 11, after a positive coronavirus test for Utah Jazz Center Rudy Gobert was shared with the team and the NBA.

Commissioner Adam Silver announced on March 12 that the hiatus would last at least 30 days. It was reported on Sunday that NBA owners are preparing for a scenario where games will not resume before mid-June, the point at which the playoffs normally conclude.

















1:10



NBA Commissioner Adam Silver says he doesn't know when the league will restart after the current coronavirus hiatus.



Silver has said the league could consider restarting its schedule with games played on empty arenas. He added that the 2020/21 season may end December through August instead of October through June.

Ten NBA players are known to test positive for COVID-19, though only five of them were publicly identified: Gobert, Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell, Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant, Detroit Pistons forward Christian Wood and Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart.

Three other Nets players and two Los Angeles Lakers players also tested positive.