Coronavirus: James Cunningham of Toronto Wolfpack struggling with symptoms | Rugby League News

"Living alone is hard work," the Toronto prostitute tweets as her coronavirus symptoms continue.





Toronto Wolfpack hooker James Cunningham says he suffers from "cabin fever,quot; after being quarantined.

Cunningham is one of several self-isolated Wolfpack players and says he is struggling with coronavirus symptoms.

The Canadian club withdrew its entire team a week ago after revealing that four of its players showed signs of Covid-19 and since then the Rugby Football League has shut down the entire sport.

Toronto did not reveal the identity of the four, but, in a tweet, former Hull and London Broncos player Cunningham said: "Day 7 of self-isolation! Living alone is hard work … cabin fever "

"Netflix and Amazon Prime complete – complete solitaire – still coughing and now completely lost all sense of smell and taste."

This week, the Super League and RFL made the decision to suspend the season at all levels until at least April 3.

However, St Helens President Eamonn McManus says the Super League season could be extended until the end of November due to the pandemic.

In Australia, the NRL has decided to continue playing behind closed doors.