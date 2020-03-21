Coronavirus: James Bolton, Andy Cannon and Sean Raggett from Portsmouth test positive | Football news

%MINIFYHTML8071ec3a6ea5cc6435c7486b99a6708411% %MINIFYHTML8071ec3a6ea5cc6435c7486b99a6708412%

Andy Cannon is one of three Portsmouth players to test positive for coronavirus

%MINIFYHTML8071ec3a6ea5cc6435c7486b99a6708415% %MINIFYHTML8071ec3a6ea5cc6435c7486b99a6708416%

Portsmouth players James Bolton, Andy Cannon and Sean Raggett have tested positive for coronavirus.

All three players now isolate themselves according to government advice.

All Portsmouth players and first-team personnel were evaluated on Monday, two weeks after facing Arsenal in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta tested positive for coronavirus 11 days later.

Portsmouth had received about half of the results on Friday night, confirming that Bolton, Cannon and Raggett had contracted the virus.

Club CEO Mark Catlin said: "I received the news last night (Friday) and immediately spoke to Kenny (Jackett) and Chief Physicist Bobby Bacic. Kenny and I spoke to all three players.

"Soccer is not immune to this virus and I can assure you that it only comes home when those you know get it."

"The three players were in good spirits and perfectly calm, showing mild or symptom-free symptoms, and they hope to get over it as quickly as possible."

"Once again, we urge everyone to follow current government guidelines."

Portsmouth says they have also notified Public Health England.

Players and staff attended training camp earlier in the week to be evaluated, but have since been given a home training schedule.