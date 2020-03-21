Coronavirus Information: What Happened Today

Researchers at Columbia University created a model of how the outbreak could evolve in the United States, and the results are sobering.

Even if the country cuts its transmission rate in half, a difficult task, some 650,000 people could become infected in the next two months, the researchers say. Without widespread intervention, things could get much worse.

Our graphics team created a tool that shows how the outbreak could spread in each state.

In his words

Like readers around the world, New York Times journalists face the virus, through their reports, their older relatives, and even their own health.

Jason Horowitz, our head of the Rome office, has been covering the catastrophe unfolding in northern Italy. When the virus first started spreading there, he was on a family ski vacation.

As I drove the remaining few kilometers to drop my family off at the hostel, I alternated between apologizing to my wife, Claudia, and asking her to read the Italian news reports aloud. Outside the hostel it was incredibly quiet and white. As Claudia checked in and the photographer waited anxiously in the car, I searched my luggage and grabbed some essential items. I said goodbye to my family and left them under the Matterhorn. It was the last time I touched them for a month.

Dan Barry, a lifelong journalist and columnist, documented a family's heartbreaking decision: whether to remove their patriarch, Joseph Trinity, from a nursing home.

Mr. Trinity had found himself at a New Jersey rehab center that, like most healthcare institutions across the country, had declared a no-visit policy to stop the spread. But he is 92 years old and in poor health; the family supports it. Several times a day, he called his daughter, Mary Trinity, to ask her in a weak and confused voice where they were all, and to beg her to please get him out of there.

And Tim Herrera, our editor at Smarter Living, wrote about the chaotic process of testing for the virus in New York City.