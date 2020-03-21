Coronavirus: India tells Facebook, YouTube and other companies to disinfect platforms – Latest news

%MINIFYHTML5e9da4c08d6080cad9675895e95a0ddb11% %MINIFYHTML5e9da4c08d6080cad9675895e95a0ddb12%

Witnessing a huge increase in fake news and misinformation related to the new coronavirus (COVID-19) on social media platforms in India, the government has issued a notice to them, saying it is appropriate on their part to control the spread of erroneous information on their platforms.

The government wrote to major social media companies, such as Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, TikTok, and Google-owned ShareChat, to disinfect their platforms.

"The coronavirus outbreak has become a global concern and there has been a reported trend of misinformation circulation and anonymous data sharing related to the virus, creating panic among the public," the notice said.

%MINIFYHTML5e9da4c08d6080cad9675895e95a0ddb13% %MINIFYHTML5e9da4c08d6080cad9675895e95a0ddb14%

The government called on social media companies to launch awareness campaigns and promote authentic information about the new coronavirus.

%MINIFYHTML5e9da4c08d6080cad9675895e95a0ddb15% %MINIFYHTML5e9da4c08d6080cad9675895e95a0ddb16%

The government asked social media platforms to warn users not to upload or spread false news about the coronavirus.



Experts have already pointed out that there is a deluge of false information on Facebook and WhatsApp as India battles this global health pandemic.

"Dedicated cybercriminals are spreading panic and the Indian government is helpless. Daily supplies are rapidly recovering as cybercriminals took advantage of Dr. Trehan's popularity to send false letters and create panic," said Pavan Duggal, one of the nation's leading cyber law experts. IANS

WhatsApp, owned by Facebook, launched a Coronavirus Information Center and announced a donation of $ 1 million to the International Fact Verification Network (IFCN) of the Poynter Institute.

Facebook said it will place peer-reviewed information on the new coronavirus at the top of users' New Feed to address the spread of false health information.

The World Health Organization (WHO) released a health alert on WhatsApp on Saturday where more than 1.5 billion users can ask questions and will be provided with reliable information about the new coronavirus 24/7.