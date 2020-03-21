Coronavirus in Wisconsin: Third confirmed fatality of COVID-19 in the state – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML9735e74285da63aaf052212feeec1f4311% %MINIFYHTML9735e74285da63aaf052212feeec1f4312%

– Wisconsin health officials announced Friday that a third person died from COVID-19 in the state.

A man in his 90s who lived in Ozaukee County was the third victim. The first two victims were announced Thursday: a 66-year-old man in Milwaukee and a man in his 50s in Fond du Lac County.

Governor Tony Evers ordered that all nail and hair salons, barbers, spas, tanning and tattoo centers be closed as of 5 p.m. Friday.

Evers and state health officials said all closing orders and pleas were needed for people to stay home and stay away from others because there were not enough hospital beds and medical supplies to treat everyone who might get sick. .

"Things will get worse before they get better," Evers said in a conference call. "The fight against COVID-19 will not be easy."

Health officials did not have an estimate of when the number of patients would exceed ICU medical supplies and beds.

"Our hope is that it will never happen," said Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Wisconsin medical director for communicable diseases. "If it gets to that point, then we have to make really tough decisions about withdrawing attention or not offering a fan."

There were 206 confirmed cases in 29 counties in Wisconsin, up from 155 in 21 counties on Thursday.

For most people, the coronavirus only causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more serious illnesses, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover.

Wisconsin Department of Health Services Secretary Andrea Palm urged people to cancel all nonessential appointments, prepare for the health care system to be stressed, and asked people to join in checking on neighbors, friends and vulnerable people to make sure they are protected.

"We will continue to ask them for more in the coming days and weeks," Palm said. Wisconsin has 2,500 ICU hospital beds and 620 ventilators, but that would not be enough for an expected increase, he said.

Evers said he believed Wisconsin could avoid being ordered to shelter-in-place, as is being done in other parts of the country.

SSM Health said in a statement Friday that one of his doctors tested positive for the virus. The doctor showed no symptoms during his last encounters with patients, but as symptoms developed, the doctor was quarantined and tested, SSM Health said.

The Wisconsin State Journal reported Friday that a delivery room nurse at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison said she was exposed to another worker at the hospital who later tested positive. SSM Health operates the hospital, but it was not immediately clear if the doctor who tested positive was the same one the nurse said she had contact with.

The Wisconsin Children's Hospital in Wauwatosa said one of its doctors tested positive and a maximum-security Waupun Correctional Institution doctor also has the virus.

Also on Friday, the mayors of Green Bay, Appleton and Neenah joined together to object to the holding of the spring elections and the presidential primaries on April 7, due to concerns about the spread of the virus. The mayors, two Republicans and one Democrat, said the election should be delayed so that it could be held only by mail.

Going ahead with the elections without any change is "a logistical train wreck and a public health parody," said Green Bay Democrat Mayor Eric Genrich.

The Wisconsin Election Commission sent Evers a letter Friday asking for help securing hand sanitizer and other resources for election officials; help recruit poll workers; and access to public health officials who can create guidelines for those who work at the polls.

Evers and legislative leaders have said they plan to proceed as scheduled, despite several other states delaying their spring elections.

"Moving this date is not going to solve the problem," said Evers. "We could move it to June, it could be worse in June. It could be worse in May. "

