Coronavirus in MN: Governor Walz signs 3 executive orders and a partnership with YMCA – Up News Info

– During the finale of what Governor Walz calls one of the most disturbing and confusing weeks of our time, he highlighted new changes and resources for Minnesotans.

Walz signed three executive orders Friday that he says further strengthens the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first executive order prohibits price increases during the peacetime emergency. Walz says the first executive order is in response to reports of essential goods, those necessary for the public's health, safety and well-being, that are sold at excessive and prohibitive prices.

"People found in violation are subject to investigation and compliance by the Attorney General's office. This executive order puts Minnesota, which does not have a price increase statute, in line with most other states in the United States, "said a new statement from the governor's office.

The price increase ban will take effect on Saturday at 5 p.m. Price increases can be reported by calling 651-296-3353 or 800-657-3787. Complaints can be made online at www.ag.state.mn.us/office/complaint.asp.

The following executive orders, according to Walz, ensure that critical services continue for the state's most vulnerable.

The second of three authorizes the Commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Human Services (DHS) to seek federal authority to waive or temporarily modify certain requirements for federal programs, including, but not limited to, the Minnesota Family Investment Program, Medical Assistance and MinnesotaCare, to ensure these Programs continue to provide support through the pandemic.

The third order allows DHS to "temporarily issue waivers or modifications to state requirements to ensure that its services can be delivered to Minnesota residents safely and without undue delay, protecting vulnerable Minnesotans and their caregivers." .

All three orders must be approved by the Executive Council.

Walz also announced a partnership with the YMCA to provide childcare and distance learning for K-6 students at 38 locations across the state. The children of emergency workers will be prioritized.

While other states have moved to "shelter in place," the governor says there are no plans to do that here yet.

"Right now, I am not ready to do it. But I am ready in the future with the data and where we are, to make that decision," he said.

State health officials say they are confident that mitigation will help curb the spread of COVID-19, but only if Minnesotans take it seriously.

"If sick people continue to go to work and go out in public and spend time with others, they are undermining everything that we as a community are trying to achieve," Walz said.