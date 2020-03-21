Coronavirus in Minnesota: What does a "shelter in place,quot; order look like? – Up News Info

Gov. Tim Walz said Friday that he is prepared to order Minnesotans to "shelter in place,quot; if necessary, but is not ready to do so at this time.

The governors of New York, Illinois, and California have already locked their states. California was the first state to go under a shelter-in-place order on Thursday.

This order caused the typically blocked streets to open wide for the first time in downtown San Francisco, according to Andria Borba, a reporter for our Up News Info affiliate in the city. She says she is enjoying the open roads.

"The biggest crash value for me is traffic," said Borba.

Members of the media are among the few essential employees who still operate, along with those who work at gas stations, supermarkets, pharmacies, banks and hospitals in California.

Each state under an order like this will have different provisions, but in California, you are still allowed to leave.

"People are taking advantage of the leeway to get out and exercise, walk their dog and get some fresh air," Borba said.

She says the San Francisco police are only giving warnings and separating the large groups they see so far, but she says that law enforcement has been much stricter in San José.

“Specifically, we have heard about beauty salons that have been discovered in San José, gyms that remain open outside of shelter-in-place regulations, a lot of that. And there have been subpoena threats, perhaps the removal of the business license, "Borba said.

The San Francisco mayor put the city shutdown on Monday, two days before the governor ordered it for the entire state.

Minnesota mayors have the ability to make the same call.