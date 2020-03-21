Coronavirus in Minnesota: Price gougers will now face steep fines – Up News Info

– Governor Tim Walz signed an executive order on Friday that bans the price increase after dozens of complaints in the past week alone.

“We were seeing an average of hand sanitizer at $ 60 per bottle. Others sold $ 1 per stream for hand sanitizer, and these things are real, "Walz said.

Minnesotans feel financial pressure as the COVID-19 outbreak raises consumer fears. But the state does not have a price increase law. One of Walz's three executive orders on Friday issued bans on selling needed products for more than 20% of what they cost just a few weeks ago.

"While the vast majority of basic human nature and people's decency would manifest themselves, there would be some of them that would try to attack people, especially the vulnerable, in a time of disruption," Walz said.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison says his office filed numerous price increase complaints this week, with the most common items including water, toilet paper, hand sanitizer, and bleach.

Ellison cited at least 150 complaints in a statement Friday, but noted that the request is not directed at stores that increase prices out of necessity.

"We are protecting citizens, but we are protecting legitimate sellers who sell things the way they should," Walz said.

Violation of this order carries a $ 10,000 fine per sale. The order aims to keep life as affordable as possible.

The attorney general's website has a complaint form where shoppers can report when they believe stores are charging unfair prices.