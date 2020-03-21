Coronavirus in Minnesota: Minnesota mom donates tuition money for daycare for health workers – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – A Minnesota mother is taking advantage of her new opportunity to work from home to help in a unique way.

Like many, Angel Uecker is working from home.

%MINIFYHTML28e25d9711f9928daa47319351ad88bc11% %MINIFYHTML28e25d9711f9928daa47319351ad88bc12%

Miles, her one-year-old son, usually goes to Hour Kids in Eagan.

But now Miles is home with his mother during the COVID pandemic, and she decided to pay the daycare tuition anyway.

She offered to pay the bill for a health worker for three children.

She tells Up News Info: “We are not as shocked as other families and we know that there are many families that care about childcare and the like, so having the ability to take someone's shoulders off a little bit makes us feel really good. "

Angel was a little shy about sharing her story publicly, but she did so in the hope that someone else could do the same and collect a daycare bill from a first-response or healthcare worker.