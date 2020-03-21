Coronavirus in Minnesota: Doulas, pregnant mothers prepare for virtual support – Up News Info

– COVID-19 is altering the lives of everyone, including pregnant women.

While deliveries will continue, of course, the pandemic means that some of the mothers will not have the support they had.

The most precious moment in Masha Romer's life came with unexpected trauma. The delivery of her son took 43 hours, and she developed pneumonia after birth. Now it's fine, but it's a scenario she didn't want to repeat with her current pregnancy.

"I just wanted someone to be there to advocate for me, to help me make the right decisions during labor," said Romer.

So, she and her husband hired Sue Chargo, an experienced doula from Minnetonka who assists mothers as a relaxing childbirth coach.

"Very practical. I mean, we're in a field where it's about relationships and, you know, being face to face together, "Chargo said.

But that had to change due to COVID-19. She has to FaceTime not only with Up News Info, but also with her clients, possibly even through their births.

"I don't see how Facetime will do it justice because a doula is also there to help you physically, massage you the right way, to put you in the right position," Romer said.

But he has found solace in Chargo's virtual work preparation sessions. While his physical support is limited, his emotional support is in full swing.

"Right now, it's good for us to stay positive and reassuring, and let them know that the support is still there for them," said Chargo.

She has two upcoming births, and at least one will likely be virtual due to limited visits.

Romer has ten more weeks before his due date.

"I never imagined this would happen," said Romer. "It is a terrifying time to be pregnant."

But she knows she is in good hands, even if she won't be able to feel them.

"My goal is for these clients to know that they will receive the same support as if I were physically there," Chargo said.

Because visitors are limited in most hospitals, doulas are not always allowed, but are still allowed for now in some birthing centers.