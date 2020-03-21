Coronavirus: four Portsmouth players test positive | Football news





Andy Cannon is one of four Portsmouth players to test positive for coronavirus

Portsmouth has confirmed that Haji Mnoga has become the club's fourth player to test positive for coronavirus.

The League One team had already announced that James Bolton, Andy Cannon and Sean Raggett were isolating themselves according to government advice after testing positive.

All of Pompey's players and first-team staff were evaluated on Monday, two weeks after facing Arsenal in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

0:27 Pompey CEO Mark Catlin Explains Symptoms of Four Coronavirus Players Pompey CEO Mark Catlin Explains Symptoms of Four Coronavirus Players

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta tested positive for coronavirus 11 days later.

A statement from Portsmouth on Saturday said: "After receiving the results of another batch of tests, Portsmouth Football Club can confirm that Haji Mnoga has tested positive for coronavirus.

"Public Health England has been notified.

"This follows previous news that James Bolton, Andy Cannon and Sean Raggett also tested positive for the virus.

Thanks for people's concerns. I feel good now, but I isolate myself so I don't spread anything. If someone has contacted me in the last few weeks, be careful who is close by, stay safe 👍🏻 https://t.co / zdjOcIQoWp – Sean Raggett (@SeanRaggett) March 21, 2020

"All four players are currently isolating themselves according to government guidelines and we send our best wishes to all of them."

"The club is now awaiting the results of 10 more tests and, once again, we urge everyone to follow the advice issued by the government."