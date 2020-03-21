Coronavirus forced Nia Vardalos to watch the father's funeral via Livestreaming

WENN / Instar

Talking about the impeccable moment of the death of Gus Vardalos, the star of & # 39; My big fat Greek wedding & # 39; says: & # 39; Waited until the church said they couldn't have any more big meetings & # 39 ;.

Actress Nia Vardalos he was forced to miss his father's funeral due to the coronavirus crisis.

The "My Big Fat Greek Wedding" star had to speak to his father, Gus Vardalos, on his deathbed during a heartbreaking phone call after being recently hospitalized in Canada.

"They held up the phone for him and I had to thank him for an amazing life and tell him that he was a gentleman and that he was a great father," Nia tells Variety. "My mother took her hand and said, 'It's okay for you to go'."

Gus died on March 12 and Nia had to watch his funeral through a live broadcast after church officials were forced to limit the size of funeral meetings.

"I always said that my dad has an impeccable moment," adds the actress. "If he had left 14 days ago, when they were not acknowledging the global threat, we would all have come together and he could have brought down the city and we would also have returned to all of our communities and we could have spread something."

"He waited until the church said they couldn't have any more big gatherings. I think my father knew he was keeping people safe."

Nia is sure her father knew he would not see her again after the family spent Christmas together in Winnipeg, Canada.

"I had a feeling this could be it," he explains. "There was a moment that passed between me and my dad when we said goodbye … I think he was saying, 'This really is goodbye'."

The actress is now raising money for charities in honor of her father's memory: "People in our industry, we are lucky, we are privileged, we are spoiled and some of us want to use our voices to do something," Nia says. "So I decided to go online and find different organizations. We have to do something good or we will go crazy."

His friends Tom Hanks Y Rita Wilson, who are recovering from a fight with the coronavirus in Australia, have donated cash to their father's church.

Nia paid tribute to her father in her hit film: The father of her character in "My Big Fat Greek Wedding" was also called Gus.