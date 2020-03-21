Coronavirus deaths soar in Italy as UK adds restrictions | News

%MINIFYHTMLfcf7fc9e8a2bd824e35022806bb274ed11% %MINIFYHTMLfcf7fc9e8a2bd824e35022806bb274ed12%
European countries like Italy and Spain are struggling to stop further coronavirus infections, despite unprecedented blockages.
Now the UK has ordered the closure of cafes, pubs, gyms and other businesses.
Paul Brennan of Al Jazeera reports from London.
