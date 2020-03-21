Coronavirus: Colombia prepares to enter quarantine | News

Colombia is slated to enter a national shutdown that will prevent people from leaving their homes, except for essential needs like food or medicine, on Tuesday.
The move will come a day after it closes its borders and stops international flights.
%MINIFYHTMLd4c3def20c36262f9b6d5357762d3e7711%%MINIFYHTMLd4c3def20c36262f9b6d5357762d3e7712%
The country follows Argentina, whose government has also quarantined the country.
Alessandro Rampietti of Al Jazeera reports from the Colombian capital Bogotá.
%MINIFYHTMLd4c3def20c36262f9b6d5357762d3e7713%