Coronavirus: Colombia prepares to enter quarantine | News

Colombia is slated to enter a national shutdown that will prevent people from leaving their homes, except for essential needs like food or medicine, on Tuesday.

The move will come a day after it closes its borders and stops international flights.

%MINIFYHTMLd4c3def20c36262f9b6d5357762d3e7711% %MINIFYHTMLd4c3def20c36262f9b6d5357762d3e7712%

The country follows Argentina, whose government has also quarantined the country.

Alessandro Rampietti of Al Jazeera reports from the Colombian capital Bogotá.