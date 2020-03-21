Coronavirus: Colombia prepares to enter quarantine | News

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
Colombia is slated to enter a national shutdown that will prevent people from leaving their homes, except for essential needs like food or medicine, on Tuesday.

The move will come a day after it closes its borders and stops international flights.

The country follows Argentina, whose government has also quarantined the country.

Alessandro Rampietti of Al Jazeera reports from the Colombian capital Bogotá.

