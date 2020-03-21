Coronavirus asks Tinder to do his "Passport,quot; role for free until April – BGR

In response to the coronavirus, and with millions of people around the world now trapped in his home, Tinder will make his passport free for all users starting next week.

The Passport function allows users to scroll through the user profiles of people located in other geographic regions.

The feature will remain free until April 30.

With large segments of the world's population in lockdown mode, and with no indication that quarantine guidelines are dropping anytime soon, there is a strong possibility that people around the world will be trapped in their homes for the next few weeks. The situation is unprecedented and, for many people, it will be a lonely and isolated experience.

To help ease the impact of self-quarantine and encourage connections around the world, Tinder will make its Passport feature available to all users for free next week. The Passport feature, in effect, allows users to swipe in geographic locations outside of their own. So, for example, if a Tinder user in Los Angeles wants to see possible matches in London, they can do so free of charge. Please note that the Passport feature is included with the Tinder Plus premium tier, which generally costs $ 9.99 a month.

Commenting on the matter, an update from the Tinder website says in part:

A message for our community: In these difficult times, although we all know that we should stay home, this does not mean that we have to be alone with our thoughts. Having someone to talk to can make a big difference. And that's why we decided that starting next week we will do our Passport function, free for everyone, everywhere until April 30. We hope you use the Passport feature to transport yourself virtually out of quarantine to anywhere in the world. You can check people in your hometown, university city or sister city, and find people all over the world who are going through the same thing. At a minimum, you can learn to say "hello,quot; in another language.

It's a good gesture for Tinder and it will certainly help boost engagement in the app. If anything, with millions of people now staying home every day instead of going to work, it stands to reason that people are using Tinder, and other dating services, more often than ever.

When the feature goes live next week, users can adjust their location by pressing the Settings icon, then scrolling down to the "Discovery,quot; panel, and then tapping the "Location,quot; field. From there, users can select "Add a new location,quot;, so they can start to slide.

Image source: SASCHA STEINBACH / EPA-EFE / REX / Shutterstock