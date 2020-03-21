Coronavirus: 4 Reliance Jio vouchers that will now offer double benefits

With the majority of office workers working across the country from home, the need for data has increased. To help its users obtain perfect connectivity, Reliance Jio has expanded the benefits of some of its additional 4G data vouchers.

“With companies encouraging employees to work from home, the growing need for remote interactions, and families who have more time for recreation, there is a growing requirement between uninterrupted data users and more. Through these coupon updates, Jio is extending support to users and ensuring that Indians have access to uninterrupted, abundant and affordable data to meet their current connectivity needs, "Reliance Jio said in a statement.

As part of the review, Jio offers dual 4G data and additional non-Jio talk time on some of its plans. Here's a look at plans that offer additional benefits