Congressman Mark DeSaulnier's condition seriously deteriorates after falling during a race – Up News Info San Francisco

WALNUT CREEK (Up News Info SF) – Rep. Mark DeSaulnier, a Democrat who represents East Bay in Congress and has been hospitalized after falling and fracturing his rib during a recent race, has suffered a serious fall in his condition, according to his boss. of personal.

Chief of Staff Betsy Arnold Marr tweeted Saturday that DeSaulnier, who was in stable but serious condition, has now been demoted to critical condition.

"The doctors are doing everything possible to take care of the congressman," he published. "Mark's family and staff appreciate his thoughts and prayers during this difficult time."

DeSaulnier was admitted to a Washington DC area hospital more than a week ago to treat complications of pneumonia after suffering a "traumatic rib fracture,quot; when he fell.

Initially he was in serious but stable condition, but in the last 48 hours his condition has deteriorated. They had done the COVID-19 test and the test was negative.

DeSaulnier has represented California's 11th congressional district, which includes most of Contra Costa County, since 2015.

According to the biography on his congress website, DeSaulnier describes himself as an avid runner, who has completed 21 marathons.